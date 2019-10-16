Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro will be in Davenport on Friday to take part in the latest installment of a forum series featuring 2020 presidential candidates.
Castro, who is a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose campus at 7 p.m. Friday.
The forum series, called “Leading the Nation – Iowa 2020,” is aimed at providing Quad-Citians a chance to hear from and interact with candidates. It is sponsored by the Quad-City Times, St. Ambrose University and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. Friday’s event will feature remarks from Castro, a question-and-answer session with journalists from the Quad-City Times and St. Ambrose University and then provide an opportunity for people from the audience to ask questions.
The doors to the event open at 6:15 p.m.
Castro, who also is a former mayor of San Antonio, served as HUD secretary during the Obama administration.