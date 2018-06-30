U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, wants to know how much the Trump administration has spent on separating immigrant children from their parents.
On Tuesday, Bustos sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar with the signatures of 107 Democratic House of Representatives seeking an accounting of how much it has cost to capture, transport and detain children away from their parents after crossing the southern border.
“Hardworking taxpayers have a right to know exactly how much of their money President (Donald) Trump is spending to keep kids in cages,” Bustos said in a release.
“Like virtually all moms, I’ve been haunted by the sights and sounds of President Trump’s policy of taking children away from their parents, putting them on planes and locking them up. It’s an outrage that the Trump Administration is thrusting the bill for this barbaric policy on the American people.”
Bustos and the legislators have given a deadline of July 10 for the two federal agencies to respond.
- U.S. Sen.
Dick Durbin
- , D-Ill., and U.S. Sen.
Pat Roberts
- , R-Kansas, have passed a bipartisan amendment to the Farm Bill to include funding for rural emergency medical services in training and recruiting staff and purchasing equipment, including naloxone, which is used as an opioid overdose reversal drug.
“Passage of this amendment will provide rural EMS agencies with the federal funding that they so desperately need to serve their communities,” Durbin said in a release.
- Democratic gubernatorial candidate
J.B. Pritzker’s
- “Rauner Failed Veterans Tour” included a stop in Quincy, where 13 Illinois Veterans Home residents contracted Legionnaires’ disease and died. Pritzker has alleged Gov.
Bruce Rauner
- didn’t do enough to stop the spread of the disease through the aging water system. The first deaths occurred in 2015.
On Thursday, Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., announced $4.1 million from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs toward upgrading the water system and other improvements at the Quincy veterans home. Rauner’s recently passed state budget includes $53 million for the project.