WHAT WE KNOW: Earlier this year, the village board created a facade-improvement program and appropriated $12,000 for the purpose of beautification of business properties.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday divided the $12,000 in half and awarded it to two businesses, Cambridge Motorsports and Sugar Tree Grove Properties. The latter business comprises the former Tom Montgomery law office, adjoining office space and apartments. Voting yes were Mike Wignall, Karen Brandau, John Taylor and Jason Beam; abstaining were Logan Hamilton and Andrea Palmer. Businesses receiving $500 improvement grants were Russ Reed Commodities, to repaint the storefront; Cambridge American Legion, for replacement of kitchen equipment; and Cambridge Motorsports, for new storefront windows. All Steamed Up coffee shop was awarded $212.49 for a larger sign.
The board also approved removing Brandau's property in Ridgeview subdivision from TIF #1 so she will be able to vote on TIF-related issues. Abstaining from that vote were Brandau, Hamilton and Palmer.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village's $1.1 million radium removal plant is close to going online. Village administrator Steve Brown said the new facility was just being cleaned up on the inside and then it would be fired up. "The treatment plant is so, so, so close," Hamilton said. "We're so close we can taste that fresher water." When the plant is operational, the village will no longer need to blend water from its two wells to stay under the desired radium level.