WHAT WE KNOW: Henry County has asked the village to consider doing snow plowing and paint striping on courthouse parking lots in exchange for having the county install a grinder for sewage waste coming out of the jail. The grinder could preclude damage to one of the village's sewer lift stations.
WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, the committee of the whole members agreed with village administrator Steve Brown that while striping parking lots--valued at $600 -- might be feasible, plowing is not. "We don't have anybody on our staff who thinks it's a good idea to try to tackle that when we're trying to remove our own snow," said Brown. He said a new grinder could cost $30,000.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustee Logan Hamilton discussed a promotional campaign to enlighten residents on the status of the new pavilion in College Square Park and other projects around town. He said 4-by-8 full-color signs would run $380 and those and e-mails could link to a web page for people to check on progress. "We want to start generating some buy-in and some interest," he said. Trustee Jason Beam said the timeline for the project is "hopefully by spring we'll be close to having everything finalized except the landscaping around it." Concrete work is scheduled to be done in the next couple of weeks.
Trustees also discussed shaving a half hour off last year's trick-or-treat hours for Oct. 31, changing them to 5:30 to 8 p.m. A final decision will be made at the board's Sept. 30 meeting.
-- LISA HAMMER