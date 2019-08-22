MOLINE -- Construction of the new I-74 bridge has caused headaches with traffic, but U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said the jobs it has created and future economic opportunities it will bring to the area are worth it.
Bustos toured the bridge construction site by boat Thursday afternoon with I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan, Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte and Moline Alderman-At-Large Sonia Berg.
Bustos sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and has influence in legislation that allocates federal funds.
"I just want to know what's going on," Bustos said. "I'm on the Appropriations Committee now. All of the federal funding is something I play a role in with my votes in Congress, so I want to make sure that everything is going smoothly.
"This is just me doing a check-in on what's going on with the project."
Bustos acknowledged the frustration from drivers having to deal with the ongoing construction and change in traffic patterns.
"The update I had today is that they are working on the traffic flow," Bustos said. "Right now the estimate is that by the middle of next year the Iowa-bound bridge will be done and we can start having traffic go over it, so I think that's pretty good. There have been some delays based on the flooding and the extreme winter we had, but (construction) is doing really well."
Bustos said the number of construction cranes is a sign of progress to her, saying she counted 11 cranes in place to work on the bridge.
"The payroll here is about $1 million a week and there are about 300 people working every single day," she said. "This is a major economic driver. The inconvenience it causes to traffic flow, in the end, I think is well worth it because this is making a tremendous difference to our economy here in the Quad Cities."
Construction of the $1.2 billion bridge began in July 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021. Bustos last toured the construction site in Nov. 2017.
Bustos commended the collaboration between the Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation, contractors and laborers in order to build the bridge.
"This is a lot of folks coming together," she said. "You've got work for the private sector and these are union jobs, so they're paying well. These are people who can support their families."
Completion of the bridge will open the door to more economic opportunity, Bustos said. A new hotel is under construction in Moline in addition to planned projects for restaurants and converting older buildings into apartments and condominiums.
"We've got a great corridor right here on River Drive," Bustos said. "With everything that's going on down in East Moline with the new (Hyatt) hotel, the restaurant, the micro-brewery, the live music. You go down River Drive and you've got all this possibility in downtown Moline, too. I think this will lead to great things ahead. It is literally right around the corner.
"If we see traffic going over that bridge by the middle of next year, you think about the end result. I think there's a lot of good news ahead."
Following the tour, Bustos met with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter. Bustos said they discussed possible federal funding for developing portions of land where the current bridge sits.
When the old bridge is demolished in 2021, the city of Moline will have first right of refusal to 13.5 acres in reclaimed land from the new bridge alignment and additional acreage with potential for development.
"They have big plans; they have bold plans," Bustos said of Moline city officials. "It will take partnerships again to make sure if there are federal funds that can be of help. What I say is, if you don't ask, you don't get. If there are federal funds where we can be helpful, I want to fight for those."
Acri said even though the city won't be able to reclaim any land until about 2022, plans are already in motion for development.
"There is a lot of footwork we need to do now, so we're talking about how do we manage that part effectively and capture the vision that is appropriate for our community?" Acri said. "(Bustos) offered her support in that endeavor, so we are going to work with her office to make sure we get the resources we need to do it right."
Kotter said the Urban Land Institute will assist in the redevelopment of land by offering professional guidance.
"Our commitment to bring people from all over the country to help us with our vision is really our first step," Kotter said. "And working with the Department of Transportation to make sure everything is positioned properly for us to acquire whatever land the city council sees as appropriate."