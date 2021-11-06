Bustos shares reaction to passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, voted in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she said is the largest investment in the nation’s roads, bridges, broadband and energy grids since the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a monthslong standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation, while six of Democrats' farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.
The infrastructure measure cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support.
“America’s success has always been through our working families and middle class,” Bustos said in a news release issued late Friday. “This package will set our nation up for success because it will make the lives of our working families and middle class better.”
Bustos said the plan would create millions of jobs and be the biggest investment in the country’s foundation in more than a generation.
“This will rebuild our nation’s badly deteriorated roads and bridges, make sure every American has access to reliable high-speed internet, make the largest federal investment in public transit in American history and the largest investment in passenger rail since Amtrak’s creation, as well as upgrade our energy grids and power infrastructure, bring down costs and help clean up pollution,” Bustos said.
According to Bustos’ news release, the package addresses:
• ROADS & BRIDGES: Invests $110 billion in roads, bridges and other major projects. This package repairs and rebuilds our roads and makes the single largest investment in our nation’s bridges.
The bill also includes $11 billion for highway and pedestrian safety programs and $1 billion to reconnect communities divided by highways and other transportation infrastructure.
• BROADBAND: Includes a historic $65 billion investment in broadband to make high-speed internet access more widely available and affordable for low-income families.
• WATERWAYS: The package has $16.6 billion for waterway infrastructure, such as the locks and dams along the Upper Mississippi river. This inland waterway infrastructure is critical to the agriculture economy and will help more than 500 million tons of cargo like agricultural goods travel to market.
• AIRPORTS: That package has $25 billion for airports for runways, gates, taxiways, terminals and more. This could include funding for future upgrades to the Chicago Rockford International Airport, Peoria International Airport and the Quad Cities International Airport.
• TRANSIT: Includes $39.2 billion invested in public transit — the largest federal investment in public transit in history. This package will expand public transit options across every state in the country and replace thousands deficient transit vehicles, including buses, with clean, zero emission vehicles.
The bill also includes $50 billion for community and infrastructure resiliency investments to address the impacts of climate change, such as flooding seen across the Midwest, and cyber-attacks.
• RAIL: The package has $66 billion for passenger and freight rail. This package makes the largest investment in passenger rail since Amtrak’s creation.
• CLEAN WATER: An investment of $55 billion for water infrastructure, including $23.4 billion for the bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act. This package will deliver clean water to millions of families and eliminate the nation’s lead service lines.
• ENERGY: Invests $65 billion for clean energy transmission upgrades our power infrastructure and building new transmission lines across the country. This is the single largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history.
This package also includes the SCALE Act, co-led by Congresswoman Bustos, to establish an innovative financing program of low-interest loans to build carbon capture transport infrastructure.
• CLEANING UP POLLUTION: Invests $21 billion for environmental clean-up, including Superfund and brownfield sites.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report