WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has hired a new executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).
Lucinda Guinn, a longtime political strategist, was named Wednesday by Bustos to the top spot of the DCCC, which works to maintain and expand the Democratic majority in the House through fundraising and campaigning.
Bustos is chairwoman of the DCCC.
"Lucinda is a respected leader, manager and strategist with the right experience to help lead our efforts to expand our majority and push even further into Republican territory," Bustos said in a release. "Lucinda demonstrated throughout this highly competitive, open and inclusive process that she was ready to step in on day one. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to build a DCCC that reflects the values of the most diverse House Caucus in history."
Bustos came under fire in July by minority lawmakers for the lack of diversity among upper-level and decision-making positions at the DCCC.
Guinn, who is Hispanic, replaces Allison Jaslow, who resigned suddenly along with five other high-level employees July 29.
The other staffers who were let go include Nick Pancrazio, deputy executive director; Jared Smith, communications director; Van Ornelas, the director of diversity; Melissa Miller, a senior communications aide; and Molly Ritner, political director.
Jacqueline Newman has been serving as interim executive director since Jaslow's exit.
According to a press release from DCCC Spokesperson Cole Leiter, Guinn most recently served as vice president of campaigns at EMILY’s List, where she worked to elect pro-choice Democratic women to local, state and federal office. Prior to that, Guinn served as political director at the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund and as the western political director at the DCCC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi congratulated Guinn on her new job on Twitter Wednesday.
"I am proud to welcome Lucinda Guinn as the new Executive Director of the DCCC," Pelosi wrote. "She is a seasoned and respected strategist with years of experience winning tough races."