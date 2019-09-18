Three Republicans have announced their candidacy for the 17th Congressional District in Illinois, the seat currently held by four-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
Esther Joy King, an East Moline attorney, was the first candidate to file a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission Aug. 20. She was followed by U.S. Army veteran Eugene Farrell of Roseville on Aug. 25 and Bill Fawell of Galena on Sept. 5.
Fawell, an author and real estate broker, became the Republican nominee in the 2018 general election when his primary opponent and businessman Mark Kleine dropped out of the race.
Fawell lost the support of the Republican party after it was discovered he promoted possible conspiracy theories on his Elect Fawell Facebook page about 9/11 and mass shooting incidents, calling them false flag events.
State Republican party chairman Tim Schneider, Rock Island County Republican party central committee chair Drue Mielke, and Republican state central committeeman for the 17th Congressional District, Jan Weber, dropped their support for Fawell three months before the election.
Bustos easily defeated Fawell with 62 percent of the vote. Shortly after the November election, Bustos was elected chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and named to the powerful House Appropriations Committee in January.
The primary election will take place March 17, followed by the general election Nov. 3, 2020.
In other election news, State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced she will run for a third term to represent the 71st District.
McCombie is being challenged for the second time by Democrat Joan Padilla, who announced her candidacy in July. McCombie defeated Padilla in 2018 with 59 percent of the vote.
Padilla is the executive director at Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center in Dixon.
McCombie, the former mayor of Savanna, currently works as a realtor and owns her own real estate appraisal business, Blue Appraisals. She was named Outstanding Freshman Representative by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in Sept. 2018.