WHAT WE KNOW: The village has received a USDA grant worth $1.3 million and a loan of $490,000 for an extensive water project involving a new well, new mains and new water tower. Last month, an additional $255,000 grant and $95,000 loan came through after bids came in higher than expected.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Wednesday approved raising residential water rates by $10 to $44 per month. Most businesses will see increases to $45 per month while the bar and restaurants will have their rates rise from $60 to $80. The board also set a $25 fee for turning on and off water. Treasurer Sharon Wexell also announced she'd established a construction account with a $1,000 deposit, and the USDA would begin depositing money with the village next month.
WHAT'S NEXT: At the USDA's recommendation, the village had the Illinois-Iowa Center for Independent Living come inspect the waterworks building where the board meets for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Wexell said the assessment concluded the building was the "worst place they've ever been to." Problems included the width of the door to get in, the clearance between the pipes and the floor once inside, no bathroom and no handicapped parking. "And it's a steel building, it's not like you can knock a hole in it and put in a door," said Wexell. The people left a list of alternate meeting places in Bishop Hill that appeared to be better candidates, and the village will make a good-faith effort to keep their recommendations in mind, according to Wexell.