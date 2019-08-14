WHAT WE KNOW: Two years ago, Bishop Hill landed a $1.3 million grant and a $490,000 loan for a water project to include new mains, a new water tower and a new well.
WHAT'S NEW: Bids were opened Wednesday for the three parts of the work, coming in $300,000 or 22% over the $1.3 million estimate. Valley Construction of Rock Island was the low bidder for the new looping water mains at $654,110.50. Maguire Steel and Iron of Sioux Falls, South Dakota had the low bid for the water tower at $596,000 while Municipal Well and Pump of Waupun, Wisconsin was the low bidder for the new well at $389,583 for a total project cost of $1,639,693.
IMEG engineer Ed Duran of Ottawa cautioned that the contractors were only apparent low bidders at this point, as he had not yet verified all their paperwork. He said Rural Development has additional funds available offering the same percentage of 73 percent grant, 27 percent loan. The board voted to authorize Mayor Mike Funke to sign documents seeking the additional funds. "Make sure before you sign any contracts that you are completely secure in your funding source," said Duran.
Treasurer Sharon Wexell calculated that the village would need to charge $50 or $51 per month for water to meet its debt requirements, but she advised raising the water rate by only $5 from the current $34 in 2020, then raising it again after they've re-evaluated where they stand.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board also voted to opt for another telescoping wood flagpole for the main park rather than saving $3,000 on a single solid pole.
The telescoping pole dating from the late 1800s could be replaced for $29,000 to $30,000, but the village could qualify for a 50% grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The single solid pole would have been a little over $12,000.