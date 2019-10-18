Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president, will visit Muscatine and Maquoketa as part of a four-city eastern Iowa tour next week.
Biden will host a town hall forum in Muscatine at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23. The event’s location is yet to be announced.
Earlier that day, Biden is holding a community event in Fort Madison, also at a location to be announced.
You have free articles remaining.
Biden will host a town hall forum in Maquoketa at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24. That event’s location also is yet to be announced.
He will finish the trip later that day with a community event in Dubuque.
During the trip, Biden will “lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country,” according to his campaign.