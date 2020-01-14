Biden endorsed by Scott County supervisors

DES MOINES — Scott County supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer have endorsed presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying his ability to unite the country, restore America’s standing in the world, and tackle the existential threat of climate change makes him the best choice for president.
Croken was an introductory speaker at Biden's campaign rally Jan. 5 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
"Joe Biden is a tested leader who can beat Donald Trump and bring stability back after four years of chaos," Croken said in a release Wednesday. "He’s been in the situation room where life-and-death decisions are made, and he can command respect on the international stage.
"I know that Joe can also bring our country together again — and we need a president with empathy, compassion and character," Croken said. "I consider Joe to be a man of integrity — he’ll bring back dignity to the White House, and I look forward to caucusing for him on Feb. 3."
Kinzer said Biden is the best candidate to bring people together and lead the country. Kinzer, a 33-year member of Local 145 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, commended Biden for his support of labor unions.
"Joe knows that working- and middle-class folks built this country — and he’s a proud supporter of unions," Kinzer said in a release Wednesday. "As the father of a volunteer firefighter, I know that Joe will always go to bat for our first responders. He’ll work with world leaders to open markets for Iowa farmers and put an end to this trade war that’s hurting our economy here in Scott County. And for our children, he’ll be a role model they can look up to — and he will fight for clean air and water and will invest in programs that help kids live, learn, and succeed."
The support brings Biden's total Iowa endorsements to nearly 200. His endorsers include Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, who traveled with Biden on his a four-day swing through Iowa the first week of January.