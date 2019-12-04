ROCK ISLAND -- The ballot is set for Rock Island County state's attorney candidates, with one Republican on the ticket, and four Democrats who will face each other in the March 17 primary election.
Republican Kathleen Bailey secured her place on the ballot, while Democrats Ronald Stradt, Herb Schultz, Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane and current State's Attorney Dora Villarreal Niemen will compete for the final spot in the Nov. 3 general election.
The deadline to file was 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Niemen came under fire recently when Rock Island attorney William Stengel filed a complaint Nov. 25 with the Illinois state attorney general's office alleging Niemen, who practices law under her maiden name of Villarreal, should be removed as state's attorney for violating state statutes by not practicing under her legal last name.
Stengel is a partner in the law offices of Stengel, Bailey and Robertson, with Republican candidate Kathleen Bailey.
Meanwhile, Nieman has already earned numerous official endorsements from local unions and elected officials, including State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island.
Controversial attorney Eric Reyes failed to file petition papers before Monday's deadline. He announced his intent to run for state's attorney as a Republican Oct. 21.
Reyes was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic battery in June, but charges were dismissed Nov. 20, the same day he was to go to trial by jury, when his alleged victim did not appear for court.
Reyes asked the public for help in gathering signatures for his petitions in a public Facebook post on Nov. 26, writing, "I was counting on signatures that simply didn't come through. Now I have to get three months' worth of signatures in under a week."
Reyes also offered to pay people to collect signatures on his behalf at a rate of $1.50 per signature.
"That's $15 per filled sheet and you can easily fill a sheet in under an hour if you stand outside a grocery store or bus stop or something like that," he wrote.
Reyes announced Monday in a public Facebook post that he decided not to run for state's attorney due to the time needed for the "hundreds of clients" of his law firm, Reyes Law Group P.C., 608 20th St., Rock Island.
"I would like to thank each and every one of you that has supported my run for state's attorney," Reyes wrote. "After a great deal of thought and prayer on the matter, I have decided to end my campaign.
"I sincerely apologize to those of you that made the effort to collect signatures for me," he wrote. "I know the weather has been terrible and there’s nothing fun about asking strangers to sign their name and give you their address."
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said placement on the ballot is determined according to whoever was first in line to file their petition the morning of Nov. 25. Since Dane, Schultz and Stradt were already in line when the door opened at 8 a.m., their names will be entered into a lottery to determine their order on the ballot.
Camlin said the lottery is done by placing names into an envelope and allowing a non-county employee to pull out the envelopes.
"The order the envelopes are opened is the order they will appear on the ballot," Camlin said.
No challenges to petitions have been filed yet, Camlin said. The last day to file an objection is Dec. 9 by 4:30 pm.
If an objection is filed, Camlin said candidates are notified by registered mail and members of the electoral board will hear objections to the petition. The electoral members are the state's attorney, Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert and County Clerk Karen Kinney.
Camlin said if Nieman's petition is challenged, then County Treasurer Louisa Ewert will be called to serve as part of the deciding board in place of Nieman.
Camlin said the filing process, which ran from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, went smoothly.
"Everyone was very nice; there were no problems," Camlin said. "There was a woman who was there to file to her marriage license, and all of the candidates let her go first."
Early primary voting begins Feb. 6 at the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office.