Ballot set for Rock Island County Board candidates, several incumbents face challenges within party

ROCK ISLAND -- Ballots are set for Rock Island County board candidates, with several well-known incumbents facing challengers from their own party.
Of the 25 districts in Rock Island County, 12 are up for election this cycle.
The most competitive is District 20, formerly held by vice-chair Mia Mayberry. Mayberry resigned her seat Nov. 4 when she was hired by the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris and relocated to Des Moines.
Three Democrats are vying for Mayberry’s vacant seat, including her father, Virgil Mayberry. Well-known community organizer Johnnie Woods, Shane Davis and Mayberry will face off in the March 17 primary election. There is no Republican challenger for District 20.
County Board Chair Richard Brunk, who represents District 13, will face Democratic challenger Will Tolmie in the primary, but no Republican candidate has filed for the district. Brunk was picketed by protesters Nov. 21 during a reelection fundraiser he was hosting at a local union hall over decisions to sell Hope Creek Care Center and demolition of the historic courthouse.
Board Vice Chair Brian Vyncke, who represents District 8, is being challenged by Republican Sharon Diekman.
Republican Rich Morthland will go unchallenged for District 1, as will Democrat Luis Moreno for District 6. Republican Robert Reagan did not file to run for reelection in District 7. Democratic candidate Carla Enburg will go unchallenged for Reagan's seat.
Democratic candidate Brad Beeding filed to challenge incumbent Jeff Deppe for District 9 in the primary. No Republican filed for the district. Pat O'Brien, who represents District 10, will go unchallenged.
Kai Swanson, who represents District 16, will face Democratic candidate Joshua Ehrmann in the primary election. Anti-tax advocate Jim Uribe filed for the Republican ticket.
District 17 Democratic incumbent Edwin Langdon is being opposed by Republican candidate Edward Mickey Clark. District 22 Republican incumbent Drue Mielke is not being challenged.
No one filed to run for District 24, including its current representative Republican Ron Oelke.
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said placement on the ballot is determined according to whoever was first in line to file their petition the morning of Nov. 25. The lottery is done by placing names into an envelope and allowing a non-county employee to pull out the envelopes.
The filing process ran from Nov. 25 through 4:30 p.m., Dec. 2. The primary election will take place March 17, followed by the general election on Nov. 3. Early primary voting begins Feb. 6 at the Rock Island County Clerk's Office.
Democratic incumbent candidates who also filed for reelection are Auditor April Palmer, Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, Coroner Brian Gustafson and Recorder Kelly Fisher. None of them are being challenged.