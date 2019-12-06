Ballot set for Rock Island County Board candidates, several incumbents face challenges within party

Kai Swanson, who represents District 16, will face Democratic candidate Joshua Ehrmann in the primary election. Anti-tax advocate Jim Uribe filed for the Republican ticket.

District 17 Democratic incumbent Edwin Langdon is being opposed by Republican candidate Edward Mickey Clark. District 22 Republican incumbent Drue Mielke is not being challenged.

No one filed to run for District 24, including its current representative Republican Ron Oelke.

Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said placement on the ballot is determined according to whoever was first in line to file their petition the morning of Nov. 25. The lottery is done by placing names into an envelope and allowing a non-county employee to pull out the envelopes.

The filing process ran from Nov. 25 through 4:30 p.m., Dec. 2. The primary election will take place March 17, followed by the general election on Nov. 3. Early primary voting begins Feb. 6 at the Rock Island County Clerk's Office.

Democratic incumbent candidates who also filed for reelection are Auditor April Palmer, Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, Coroner Brian Gustafson and Recorder Kelly Fisher. None of them are being challenged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.