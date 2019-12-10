Audit prompts rate review of Geneseo water, electric

WHAT WE KNOW: Aldermen on Tuesday approved an audit due before the end of the year and planned to look at the report in more detail in early January.

WHAT'S NEW: During a discussion of the audit, it was pointed out that the electric fund's change in net position was down in part because of having more residential customers and fewer more lucrative commercial customers. Water usage was down, comparing year over year. The electric rates haven't been increased since 2006, while water rates go up two percent per year which hasn't covered costs. "We should be putting money into reserves for a catastrophic situation like an ice storm where we have poles down, lines down," said city administrator Jo Hollenkamp. The next step is a rate study, which won't be complete by the Jan. 14 meeting at which the council plans to discuss the audit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aldermen also approved a $12 million loan debt ordinance through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay for sewage treatment facility improvements. At the November 26 committee of the whole meeting, they learned the actual price tag for the upgrades would be an estimated $11.7 million rather than $8 million which was an early estimate.