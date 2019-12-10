Audit prompts rate review of Geneseo water, electric

WHAT WE KNOW: Aldermen on Tuesday approved an audit due before the end of the year and planned to look at the report in more detail in early January.
WHAT'S NEW: During a discussion of the audit, it was pointed out that the electric fund's change in net position was down in part because of having more residential customers and fewer more lucrative commercial customers. Water usage was down, comparing year over year. The electric rates haven't been increased since 2006, while water rates go up two percent per year which hasn't covered costs. "We should be putting money into reserves for a catastrophic situation like an ice storm where we have poles down, lines down," said city administrator Jo Hollenkamp. The next step is a rate study, which won't be complete by the Jan. 14 meeting at which the council plans to discuss the audit.
Aldermen also approved a $12 million loan debt ordinance through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay for sewage treatment facility improvements. At the November 26 committee of the whole meeting, they learned the actual price tag for the upgrades would be an estimated $11.7 million rather than $8 million which was an early estimate.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council voted 5-2 to place a binding referendum on the March 17 ballot to switch the mayor's and the aldermen's terms from two years to four years. Geneseo is one of only three municipalities in Illinois with two-year terms. Alds. Douglas Crowe and Robert Wachtel voted no. Most aldermen talked about the importance of getting educated on the budget or major projects as reasons for the longer terms. "When you have momentum on a council to move forward with things and that stops, it's tough. It's really tough," said Ald. Martin Rothschild.
Ald. Sean Johnson said two-year terms make it "hard to get that long-term vision going with revenue challenges and expense challenges."