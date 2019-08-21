WHAT WE KNOW: A public hearing to present information regarding a proposed tax-increment-financing district was held prior to Monday’s Atkinson Village Board meeting.
WHAT'S NEW: No opposition to the proposal was voiced at the public hearing. Residents who attended the hearing had some questions about whether or not taxes would be raised with the implementation of a TIF 2 District and were told it would not change property taxes.
The district would include Wyffels Hybrids, Gold Star FS, other businesses and residential homes in the area.
In other business, board members:
- Approved a bid of $24,895 from Stucco Solutions, Erie, to apply stucco to the top half of the east side and to the entire south side of the village office. The bottom half of the east side of the building has already been done. It is hoped the work will cure leaking through the walls and windows that happens in heavy rains, according to Mayor Ken Taber.
- Approved moving forward in establishing an ordinance allowing golf carts to be driven in the village by anyone with proper driving identification. Previously, golf carts and recreational vehicles could not be driven in the village. Anyone planning to operate a golf cart within the village limits will have to first obtain a permit from the village office.
- Approved requiring a permit for the installation of any type of permanent swimming pool at a private residence.
WHAT'S NEXT: Board members were reminded of the invitation to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store in Atkinson.