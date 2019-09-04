WHAT WE KNOW: The Atkinson Village Board has been considering allowing chickens to be kept in the village.
WHAT’S NEW: At their meeting Tuesday, board members shared pros and cons of the issue and agreed to amend the current village ordinance to include something regarding the issue. The ordinance currently does not address chickens within the village limits.
A covenant for the West View Estates Subdivision prohibits raising chickens in that area, and that covenant will remain.
If the board agrees to amend the current village ordinance, chickens will be allowed within the village limits (with the exception of West View Estates), and if the board does not agree to make any changes, chickens will not be allowed.
In other business, the board:
- Agreed to spend $69,175 for a pre-owned John Deere 544 end loader for the public works department. It will replace the current end loader, which no longer works.
- Approved spending up to $5,000 for a new air-conditioning/heating unit to be installed in the village-owned building at 403 State St. The unit will be purchased from DeDecker’s Plumbing Heating & Cooling, Atkinson.
- Approved accepting sealed bids for a 2008 Chevrolet Impala squad car. The bids will be opened at the Monday, Sept. 7, board meeting. More information is available from the village office at 309-936-7658.
WHAT’S NEXT: The board learned the village has been awarded a pre-owned bucket truck from Ameren power company. The truck will be used by the public works department and is expected to be delivered to the village at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Village officials applied to receive the truck in 2016.