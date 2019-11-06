WHAT WE KNOW: Village board members want to adopt an ordinance governing the placement of solar panels in both residential and business areas.
WHAT'S NEW: At their meeting Monday, Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp presented the board with copies of ordinances regarding solar panels that are in place in surrounding communities.
Mayor Ken Taber said, “We want to have an ordinance in place before they (solar panels) just start popping up everywhere. We know there is an increased interest in solar energy and we want to be ahead of the game and have answers for anyone with questions.
You have free articles remaining.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed purchasing a snow plow for one of the public works department trucks. The village currently has two trucks, but only one plow. The board asked Public Works Director Bob Floming to look into prices of plows and report the costs at the next meeting.
WHAT'S NEXT: Board members were asked to have suggestions for an appropriate solar panel ordinance for the village ready at the Nov. 18 meeting. Mayor Taber said, “We hope to adopt an ordinance governing solar panels by the end of the year.”