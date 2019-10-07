WHAT WE KNEW: The Village of Milan underwent its 2018-19 fiscal year audit.
WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, officials heard the results. James Taylor, with Carpentier Mitchell Goddard Co., explained that the state had new accounting guidelines that reflect the village's pension obligation differently. Last year, the obligation was around $7 million, but this year it is $3 million. Taylor also mentioned that the general fund balance is down some, but that overall the village is doing well and didn't have any compliance issues.
"You're right in the middle of the pack," he told the board of their finances.
In other business, the board:
- Approved two TIF redevelopment agreements for DeVolder Properties and Meatheads.
- Discussed the fee from the Illinois Department of Revenue regarding the use of the canal for events. The Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center was notified that they have to pay 10% of their makings from their annual Mutt Strut to the IDNR since the Hennepin Canal walkway was used. QCAWC education coordinator Stacey Teacher says they will likely move the event elsewhere unless the IDNR will reconsider.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village plans to make some budget adjustments in order to save money in the future. The audit revealed that any issues are primarily small, administrative errors that can be fixed.