Aledo aldermen approved installation of a radio connection system for the water department to solve ongoing connectivity issues the city has encountered with Frontier internet service.
Public Works director Justin Blaser told the council Monday, Nov. 4, the water division has experienced poor internet service the past several years, but within the last six months the service has become, “extremely unreliable.”
The service is needed for electronic communication between the water tower, water treatment plant and well sites. Britton Electronics will install ethernet cable, antennas and lightning arrestors for each location for a total of $23,120.
Blaser said the water department went offline on Friday, Nov. 1 and Frontier didn’t address the issue until Sunday, Nov. 3 — and couldn’t send someone out until Monday, Nov. 4, when they replaced a router. During that time he said employees had to manually turn on and shut off the pump at its location 13 miles from Aledo, just west of Joy, to maintain uninterrupted water service to Aledo.
“We have to talk from the water tower, to the plant, to the wells. They talk to each other, when it’s low it says, ‘bring me more water,’ that tells the well to turn on, and it pumps water,” he explained. “That’s non-RO (reverse osmosis) water too, because filters don’t work during that time…hard water.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved the 14th annual Electric Parade at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Aledo as part of the annual Holly Days event. The Hot Chocolate Hustle 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 was also approved. Other events during Holly Days include a chili supper at the Aledo Fire Station Friday evening, downtown shopping, visits with Santa, decorated Christmas trees will line the sidewalks at Central Park for public judging of the contest ‘Trees in the Park’.
• Approved $22,000 in change orders for issues discovered by Estes Construction upon demolition of floor and sanitary sewers while working on the public works building floor replacement project.
• Approved $5,675 for the Aledo police department’s portion for server replacement of the records management services system; maintained through the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The system is required for filing and maintaining information related to mandated reporting to the State of Illinois and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
• Accepted the resignation of Aledo police officer Christopher LeClere. He accepted a position with the Illinois State Police.