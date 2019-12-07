Aledo police officers who leave the job may have to reminburse city

ALEDO — Incoming police officers now will be required to reimburse the city for expenses incurred for their training if they leave the job before they have served three years.
The city council approved the plan Dec. 2 on a 5-1 vote. Terry Bewley, Ward 4, cast the single dissenting vote.
Chris Sullivan, who serves as both police chief and city administrator, said the department has lost four or five officers since 2018 to higher-paying police openings elsewhere.
“We understand for many men and women, we’re going to be a training ground. We’re a small department; we don’t have a lot of crime; so if you’re looking for excitement, this probably isn’t the place for you," he said. "And if you’re looking to make a lot of money, this clearly isn’t the place for you.
"However, it is a good department; it’s a great community; and I think we should make certain we get some return on the investment we put into these folks,” he said.
Individuals hired as officers will be required to sign a contract agreeing to pay back money spent on training, uniforms and equipment if they leave before three years have passed.
New hires will be given an approximation of the amount they would owe if they resign. Sullivan said that total will be on a prorated basis, calculated by reducing the amount by 1/36th for every month of employment the officer completes following training.
In the case of illness or injury, or the city’s termination of an officer’s employment without cause, the officer will not have to pay back expenses.
According to the city's website, the department has seven full-time officers and five part-time officers.
In other business, the council:
• Passed a balanced budget for 2020 totaling $6,922,290 and levied $432,575 in taxes, an increase of 4.8% over the prior year.
• Rejected bids for a proposed street resurfacing project on the recommendation of Hutchison Engineering, which put a cost estimate of $190,000 on the project. A memorandum from Public Words Director Justin Blaser said, “All bids are significantly higher than the probable cost.”
The lowest bid of the three was from Valley Construction for $228,600.03.
The work would have included resurfacing, leveling and making sidewalks accessible along S.W. 5th Street from 3rd Avenute to 8th Avenue and S.W. 5th Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street. Hutchison recommended alternate treatment, to be determined at a later date, for the roads, and also suggested combining the project with work on other streets in the northwest part of the city in 2020.
• Heard from Sullivan that the city will have warming centers in place this winter. He said residents can listen to radio station WRMJ-FM (102.3) and follow Mercer County News on social media for updates on locations throughout the city.