Aledo police officers who leave the job may have to reminburse city

ALEDO — Incoming police officers now will be required to reimburse the city for expenses incurred for their training if they leave the job before they have served three years.

The city council approved the plan Dec. 2 on a 5-1 vote. Terry Bewley, Ward 4, cast the single dissenting vote.

Chris Sullivan, who serves as both police chief and city administrator, said the department has lost four or five officers since 2018 to higher-paying police openings elsewhere.

“We understand for many men and women, we’re going to be a training ground. We’re a small department; we don’t have a lot of crime; so if you’re looking for excitement, this probably isn’t the place for you," he said. "And if you’re looking to make a lot of money, this clearly isn’t the place for you.

"However, it is a good department; it’s a great community; and I think we should make certain we get some return on the investment we put into these folks,” he said.

Individuals hired as officers will be required to sign a contract agreeing to pay back money spent on training, uniforms and equipment if they leave before three years have passed.