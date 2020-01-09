Aledo council approves roof repairs for Button building

ALEDO — The historic Button Building in the downtown area will get a new roof after action taken by the city council Monday night.
The estimated cost of removing and replacing all gutters, downspouts, shingles, soffits and fascia is $60,467 through Midwest Roofing, Aledo.
Public Works Director Justin Blaser said the roof presents a safety issue because it does not meet minimum requirements of the city’s property maintenance code.
Blaser said extra work may be needed. “That’s the base bid. We’ve had some water issues on that, so depending on what’s behind the shingles, if it’s still in good shape or not, we don’t really know yet.”
Work is set to begin next week, depending on weather.
You have free articles remaining.
The city-owned property at 101-103 N. College Ave., built in 1868, has been without a permanent tenant since The Vintage Button closed in August 2015. The city has used the building for indoor farmers markets and other events, and Sweet Rebel Style gift shop has used a section on Saturdays.
It was listed for sale at a price of $217,500 (appraised value) in June 2016, and eventually bids were sought. “We got nothing,” said Mayor Chris Hagloch.
In August 2018, Erin Knackstedt, who was then the city administrator, told the council the building wouldn’t pass city inspections.
At that time, aldermen asked for estimates on the cost of demolishing the building to compare to the estimated cost of repairs.
Hagloch said demolition costs were estimated near $200,000. He said there would also be stabilization issues with the two shared walls with buildings on either side of the corner lot.
He said another motivating factor to repair rather than demolish the building is a potential tenant. The city hired economic development firm 353 Court last year to focus on Aledo’s downtown.
“Now we’re starting to create a little interest, I assume, because 353 Court is working on some other projects downtown,” Hagloch said.