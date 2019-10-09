Nineteen additional absentee ballots counted Wednesday afternoon affirmed unofficial primary election results that put Alderman Mike Matson and Alderwoman Rita Rawson in a matchup for Davenport mayor on the November general election ticket.
In a mayoral primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a November runoff. Unofficial results Tuesday night showed Rawson took second place by eight votes. Remaining absentee ballots cast by mail were counted after they arrived in the auditor’s office on Wednesday.
The additional ballots amounted to a wash in the contest between Rawson and the third-place candidate Dan Portes, keeping Rawson ahead by eight votes. And the remaining absentee ballots expected to be counted are too few to change the outcome.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said she expects five or fewer absentee ballots to come by mail on Thursday based on an electronic tracking system used by the U.S. Postal Service. Those absentee ballots will also be counted tomorrow at noon before the official canvas and certification of the results later Thursday, Moritz said.
Reached by phone Wednesday morning before those figures were tallied, Portes said he was considering the possibility of a calling for a recount but wanted to see the final result including all absentee votes before making that decision. He did not immediately reply to a follow-up message seeking comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Matson was the clear winner Tuesday with 33% of the vote. In a statement, Matson thanked Davenporters for supporting him, saying he wants the city to be a safe, stable and welcoming place under his leadership.
“I will listen to you,” Matson added. “I want to be a voice for all.”
Under Iowa law, a candidate may call for a recount at no personal expense if the margin of victory is within a differential of 1% or 50 votes, whichever is greater. Candidates involved in a recount each pick a volunteer representative to do the recount and agree on a third party. If no third person is agreed upon, a judge picks the third person.
The recount process is administered by the Scott County Auditor’s Office. The deadline to request a recount is Friday. In the event of a recount, Moritz anticipates the process would be completed by Monday.
Moritz added that she does not expect a recount would change the results of the primary election because of the preciseness of the equipment the auditor’s office uses. She said three recounts have been called for during her time in office and the initial results have always held. The official canvas on Thursday is an additional process for checking the results and ensuring no errors were made on election night.
Rawson said Wednesday morning she was “cautiously happy” about the immediate results from primary election night but remained concerned about the outcome given the closeness of her victory. She also welcomed the possibility of a recount, saying she would probably do the same if she were in Portes’ shoes.
If the primary results hold true, Portes' mayoral bid will have met a surprisingly swift end despite his successes with fundraising and spending in this year's mayor's race. His background and vision for the city were among the reasons he won an endorsement from the Iowa Growth PAC, the political spending arm of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.