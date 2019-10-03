MOLINE — The five highest-paid employees of the city made $805,992 in combined salaries and benefits in 2018.
According to city records for the 2018 fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, former City Attorney Maureen Riggs was paid the highest base salary out of 198 employees listed on the report, earning a base salary of $164,529 and $480 in benefits. Riggs resigned May 3 after 16 years with the city.
The next-highest-paid employee was former City Administrator Doug Maxeiner, who earned a base salary of $162,073 and $6,240 in benefits. Maxeiner was forced to resign Jan. 22 after less than two years with the city. He is now city administrator for East Moline.
The wide variance in benefits generally can be attributed to a difference in health-insurance costs. Employees who have lower benefits often are on a spouse's insurance plan.
City Engineer Scott Hinton earned a base salary of $149,572 in 2018 and $14,245 in benefits.
Former Finance Director Kathy Carr also earned $149,572 and $5,937 in benefits. Carr retired in April after 26 years as finance director.
Rounding out the list at number five was former Economic Development Director Ray Forsythe, who earned $138,619 in salary and $14,725 in benefits. Forsythe resigned April 10 to become city administrator of Washington, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
Public Works Director J.D. Schulte is also at the top of the list with a base salary of $134,834 and $480 in benefits. Schulte has been with the city for 29 years.
Schulte is currently serving as interim city administrator since the forced resignation of Lisa Kotter Sept. 22 after less than five months with the city. Schulte is receiving an additional 10% of his salary as compensation for performing the extra duties.
In addition to employer-paid health insurance premiums, benefits include allowances for cellphones, clothing and vehicles.
Finance Director Carol Barnes said the city's 2018 general fund had $42.6 million in expenditures and $11.6 million in reserves.
Barnes said the city is financially stable.
"It's roughly a 27% ratio of annual reserves to expenditures, which is around the three-month benchmark," Barnes said.