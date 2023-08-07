Moline officials have a plan they say will lower garbage-related costs, extend the useful life of area landfills and offer recycling and household hazardous waste drop-off — but not everyone is on board.

Earlier in the year, Moline signed a host agreement with Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC to build and operate a non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility. The Rosemont, Illinois-based company currently runs waste and recycling facilities in nine Midwest states.

A transfer station is an enclosed building where municipal waste, recyclables, and landscape waste are taken by waste collection trucks. They are consolidated onto larger semi-trailers for transportation to a final destination.

As part of the agreement with Moline, Lakeshore Recycling Systems will pay a guaranteed property tax rate of $350,000 each year for three years. After that, it will lower to $300,000 for as long as the facility is in operation.

Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said the council will need to vote on whether the siting application for the transfer station meets the nine state requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency by Aug. 30. The vote is likely to take place Aug. 22, he said.

If approved by the council, that state will review the siting application and decide whether to grant final approval for a permit for a transfer station in Moline.

If a state permit is granted, Vitas said, Lakeshore Recycling Systems can then come forward with building and construction plans.

The transfer station is proposed to accept a maximum of 520 tons of waste and recyclables per day including up to 400 tons of municipal solid waste, 80 tons of hydro excavation waste, 25 tons of source-separated recyclables, and 15 tons of landscape waste.

Facility located near airport

The $15 million, 50,000-square-foot facility will be located near the Quad Cities International Airport on a 50-year lease agreement with the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island. It would be located in the city’s air industrial park tax increment finance district 7, or TIF.

In TIF districts, property and sales taxes from new developments sometimes are rebated to developers or are devoted to additional developments within the district. The new tax, the increment, is used to support additional growth.

The transfer facility would be the first development in the TIF since its creation in 2011. In Illinois, TIFs have a life span of 23 years and can be extended to another 12 years. The hope is to spur further development in the area.

“We are hoping this project might trigger another project,” Vitas said.

Lakeshore Recycling did not request a TIF tax rebate or any other financial incentives, Vitas said. The funds will stay within the TIF and once the taxing district has ended, the property tax dollars generated will go into the general fund as normal.

Opposition from neighbors emerges

One business leader who manages a company near the proposed site says having a waste facility could deter further development and impact already existing businesses.

Located near the proposed waste transfer site is Group O, a marketing solutions company. Kevin Kotecki, the company’s CEO, said he is against the transfer station. Specifically, Kotecki said the odor would negatively impact the overall appeal for potential development.

“Nobody wants to be next to a trash facility,” he said. “It is ludicrous to think that is not going to affect the marketability in the interest that people will have moving into that business park in the future.”

Kotecki likes being in the Moline and in the air business park, but feels this transfer station would bring with it bugs and varmints, and the increased garbage trucks on the roads would create an unappealing area. He also expressed concern about litter or liquid spilling off the trucks.

“We have a very nice headquarters facility and it’s a very attractive area,” he said. “Putting a trash facility in there is not going to improve the neighborhood or our ability to recruit and retain employees.”

Two criteria required by state law is that the facility is designed, located and proposed to be operated so that public health, safety, and welfare will be protected and that the facility is located to minimize the incompatibility with the character of the surrounding area and to minimize the impact on the value of surrounding property.

Facility will be fully enclosed

According to Lakeshore Recycling’s siting application, the facility is to be fully enclosed and the doors will automatically open and close as collection transfer vehicles enter and leave the building. No garbage will be placed anywhere outside, Vitas said, and with the way it is designed, it should prevent any wildlife from getting into the trash and odor emitting from the facility.

“(The doors) only open for a very short time and close, that prevents any type of wildlife from getting in,” Vitas said.

There also will be no final disposal happening at the site. Vitas wants to make clear that it is not a landfill, but a fully enclosed transfer station in which waste is brought in and will be moved elsewhere.

The proposed facility also is required to meet criteria that minimize the impact on the existing traffic flow and danger from fire, spills, or operational accidents.

When vehicles are accessing or leaving the facility, they are required to be covered unless they are inside the facility to minimize potential spills. Public safety will be given a personnel key to the facility in the event of an emergency.

To address the increased traffic flow at the proposed transfer station, two one-way access drives will be located on the west side of 47th Street at the north and south ends. The north access drive is to be restricted to inbound access and the south access is to be restricted to outbound traffic.

Opponents: Garbage not a great first impression

Kotecki also expressed that the overall appeal of a transfer station being one of the first things when flying into Moline is going to turn people away. With people flying in for business or personal reasons, Kotecki said that if the first thing they see is a garbage facility and garbage trucks, it’s not going to leave them with a good impression.

“It just doesn’t communicate the right things in order to build the image,” Kotecki said.

City hopes to lower costs

The city hopes to lower garbage-related costs, extend the useful life of area landfills, and bring recycling centers back to Rock Island County.

Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) voted in June 2021 to close its four drop-off sites in Moline, Rock Island, Milan, and East Moline and remove the bins, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. The tipping fees are revenue made from dumpsters being emptied at the landfill.

Moline currently has agreements with Rock Island County waste companies Millennium Waste Inc., Republic Services Upper Rock Island County Landfill through 2025, and recycling services through Midland Davis.

Curbside recycling through Midland Davis is an extra charge of $3.69 per month which is shown on the resident's water bill. The city’s agreement with Midland Davis is until 2028.

Trash, recycling pickup wouldn't change

Vitas said garbage and recycling pick-up for residents will not change even if the proposed transfer station is approved by the city council.

“We have our own garbage trucks, we collect our garbage and we will continue to collect our garbage like nothing has happened,” Vitas said. “We take our garbage to one of the two landfills of our choosing where we have prenegotiated tipping fee rates — we pay to drop it (garbage) off.”

The transfer station hauling garbage elsewhere could help extend the useful life of the two existing landfills, Vitas said.

According to the most recent Illinois Landfill Disposal Capacity Report from June 2023, the Upper Rock Island County Landfill has a lifetime expectancy of 12 years.

Rock Island County residents can also drop off hazardous waste, electronics, and recycling at the Scott County Waste Commission and Recycling Center in Davenport. The Scott County Waste Commission and Rock Island County Waste Management Agency have an agreement in which RICWMA pays for the services.

Facility could cause higher rates in Scott County

Scott County Waste Commission Director Kathy Morris said they have been offering services to Rock Island County residents for years and hope to continue that partnership.

“We have been community partners for a long time,” she said. “To have that partnership in the Quad-Cities area is very valued and we hope that it continues.”

The most significant impact on Scott County, Morris said, would be on the communities. There is a possibility the waste commission will lose revenue since they are fully funded through user fees that come to Scott County’s facilities and through the sale of recyclable commodities.

“If we would lose some of that revenue, then we have to generate that revenue by increasing rates,” Morris said.

Before recyclables were coming from across the river, Scott County Waste was only taking in about 7,000 tons a year, Morris said. Now, they take in about 14,500 tons a year, allowing Scott County Waste to invest in the single-stream recycling program and expand the household hazardous materials services.

If Scott County Waste is to lose or see a major drop in recycling once their contract is up, Morris said, they could lose up to 25 tons a day. It would be an income loss of about $680,000 per year. If they no longer received electronics, it would be another $25,000 per year.

Scott County Waste, Morris said, has had a partnership with Lakeshore Recycling for years in which they deliver recyclables to their facility and hopes to continue that partnership whether they proceed with the transfer station or not.

Facility would also offer recycling drop-offs

If approved, the proposed transfer station site would also offer a recycling drop-off center for residents.

Two other criteria set forth by the state require that the transfer station is consistent with local county plans if it is located where the county board has adopted a solid waste management plan and that there is a need for the facility it is intended to serve.

Not consistent with county's waste plan?

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman wrote a letter in April 2023 to RICWMA, stating that there is no need for the transfer station and that “the Upper Rock Island County Landfill (URIC) and the adjacent landfill owned by the City of East Moline, URIC’s disposal capacity expands to 85 years or the year 2108.”

In April 2023, RICWMA voted that the transfer station is not needed nor is it consistent with the county’s waste plan. The vote from RICWMA is a recommendation to Moline that the transfer station is not needed.

Two other state requirements it needs to meet is that it must be outside of the boundary of a 100-year floodplain and that the facility is located within a regulated recharge area.

Case Creek, which is the nearest body of water is about 1,200 feet northwest of the proposed site, which is outside of the floodplain boundary.

Vote expected Aug. 22

The vote from Moline City Council is expected to come Aug 22. If approved, the State of Illinois will need grant the final seal of approval by the 31st.