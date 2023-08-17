Turf is being proposed for the infields of the eight softball fields at the Green Valley Softball Complex in Moline.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith presented the project to the city council during Tuesday's roundtable discussion, seeking approval from aldermen next week to apply for an Open Space Land Acquisition & Development Grant for $600,000.

The application is open until the end of the August with funds being awarded in spring 2024. Before submitting a grant application, the parks department had to have a submittal meeting with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"We were the first city in the state of Illinois to have that meeting, and they absolutely love the project," Griffith said.

The last time the parks department applied and received the OSLAD grant was in 2010 for Riverside Pool, he said.

The total cost of the turf project is $2,353,760. It would be paid for, Griffith said, by a loan from the city's general revenue fund and would be paid back from 2025 to 2032.

One of the biggest reasons for switching to turf is that it will be easier to maintain during floods and other weather events. In rainy conditions, Griffith said, the complex struggles with field conditions and games must be cancelled.

"The life of the turf is 11 to 13 years, and really there's very little maintenance of the turf," he said. "We would have to replace our boxes and pitching mounds every four to five years, which is just a few thousand."

He also pointed the city likely is losing revenue by not being able to host games and tournaments, due to field conditions. Upgrading it to turf, he said, could help increase revenue and bring more national attention to the area to host tournaments.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati brought up a few concerns, regarding replacement of portions in four years and already having projects on the waiting list.

"It does concern me that the payback period is seven years, and we would already be looking at replacement in four years, and the repayment period is over half of the lifecycle of the initial installation," she said.

Rayapati also was concerned with adding another project to the works when there already are numerous on the list, such as the proposed skate park and pump track under the new Interstate 74 bridge.

City Administrator Bob Vitas commended Griffith for putting together information for the project but said that it's going to come down to funding and other projects that are already on the list. He pointed out that the previous council asked the city to gather feedback from the community for what sorts of things they want to in the community.

"I support it but question the timing of how are we going to get all the other projects done with the limited funding resources that the city has," Vitas said.

Aldermen also asked whether the parks department could apply for the OSLAD grant for the skate park and pump track. Griffith said they have yet to see renderings of the proposed park and do not have cost estimates for the project. The skate park and pump track is being designed by New Line Skateparks and is to be located under a portion of the new I-74 bridge.