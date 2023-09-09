Kenneth Allen has been locked in a two-year-long battle with the city of Rock Island over a liquor license.

Allen, owner of The Gathering at 1718 2nd Ave, has been trying to get approval for a liquor license for about two years, according to his lawyer Sean O’Leary. According to city documents found in the council agenda, Allen has filed twice for a liquor license, but has been denied both times by the Rock Island Liquor Control Commission.

For the first time, the State of Illinois Liquor Control Commission reversed the city liquor commission's most recent denial. A call to the state liquor control for more information was not returned.

Allen has appealed both denials to the state liquor commission but the state did not rule to reverse the city's first denial in 2021.

Allen first filed for an application for a liquor license in June 2021, but was denied a license in September 2021.

In the first denial letter to Allen, the reasons for denial were based on him not meeting liquor license requirements. In Illinois, mayors preside over the liquor commission.

Found in city documents that were attached to the city council agenda was the denial letter Thoms sent to Allen.

Thoms wrote the reasons for denial were:

“The requirements for the petition have not been satisfied as you were unable to obtain all the mandatory signatures and have not obtained a majority of the other required signatures”

at the time in 2021, the “Illinois Secretary of State’s website shows that The Gathering, Inc.’s status is not in good standing.”

“original lease expired on April 30, 2020, and there is no other paperwork indicating the lease was extended”

“numerous code violations with the building … require extensive work prior to being approved for business.”

Allen appealed the denial through the state of Illinois Liquor Control Commission but the state liquor commission affirmed the denial, and said Rock Island Liquor Control Commission had a justifiable reason to deny the liquor license.

In October 2022, Allen filed another application for a liquor license.

According to the police department’s investigative report from February 2023, The Gathering’s lease was extended to Dec. 31, 2023; it was in good standing based on the secretary of state’s website; no delinquencies were reported at the property; and the building was up to code.

However, the report also stated that Allen did not obtain any of the necessary signatures required nor was a required liability insurance certificate provided.

The report was attached to the council agenda from March 13, 2023, when a public hearing was held on the request of Allen to waive the signature requirement to secure a liquor license for The Gathering.

Allen said he obtained seven on the list provided to him but was told by the council during the public hearing that only two were eligible. Allen said that he received a list of all nearby property owners, but it did not identify liquor license holders, which do not count for eligible signatures.

The list did not provide which businesses nearby already held liquor licenses.

The council voted 4-2 to recommend to the liquor commissioner to waive the signature requirement due to confusion with the signature requirement. Ald. Judith Lee Gilbert, 3rd ward, and Randy Hurt, 2nd ward, voted no, and 7th Ward Ald. Bill Healy was absent.

But Allen’s liquor license was denied in April 2023 and was once again appealed to the state liquor control commission.

O'Leary, lawyer for Allen, sent the state ruling to Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

In the ruling, the liquor commission stated a lack of evidence to support the local commissioner’s reasons for the denial.

The state commission said the reasons listed in the denial letter were:

“The applicant allegedly illegally occupied the applicant business premises prior to the completion necessary building and fire code” “While the liquor license was pending, the applicant allegedly advertised and held events with alcohol at the applicant location on at least 10 separate occasions” “Evidence of large quantities of alcoholic beverage bottles in the trash behind applicant premises location” “Use of the upstairs for large numbers of people in violation of the city fire code” “The issuance of the license would unreasonably constrain plans for redeveloping downtown Rock Island”

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission acknowledged that the local commission did proceed as required by law in letting Allen speak for granting him a license and had city officials and law enforcements speak but reversed the decision "due to the lack of any evidence in the administrative record."

The ruling also noted two videos being submitted of council meetings that showed a public hearing on the signature waiver requirements for The Gathering. But states anyone who spoke was not a sworn witnesses and "any statements....were not sworn statements nor was there any cross-examination of the statements."

Mayor Mike Thoms told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the city is “reviewing its next steps” and has no further comments at this time.

The city has 20 days to file a petition for a rehearing of the state’s recent ruling.

The process for liquor licenses

In Illinois, the mayor presides over the local liquor commission. Those wanting a liquor license must file an application with the city and receive a certain amount of signatures from nearby and surrounding businesses; the building must meet health and safety codes; business owner(s) can’t have a criminal history, according to city liquor license requirements.

The building also must meet health and safety codes. There is a $900 application fee.

Once the application submission has been approved, it is forwarded to the police department for background investigation. After the police department completes the background investigation, the findings along with the liquor application are forwarded to the liquor commission where it will either be approved or rejected for a license based on the information received.

If a liquor license is granted, a state alcohol retailer’s license must be obtained.