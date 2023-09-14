One of the first proposed projects for redeveloping downtown Moline has tentative design plans.

New Line Skateparks, in partnership with Stantec, was approved by the council last year to provide engineering and architectural consulting services. The Parks and Recreation Department, along with New Line, held design sessions early this summer to gather design input on the proposed tracks.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith presented the tentative design to council members, saying that one of the biggest concepts was a street/plaza design.

"When I was a kid (and) when Tony Hawk was skateboarding (at) his house, they got like little wooden ramps and would have pipes and stuff," Griffith said. "(But this) is designed to look like something like a downtown area."

Two designs were combined for the final design concept that New Line created based on community feedback from two sessions early this summer and an online survey, Griffth said.

The first design session drew about 40 community members and advocates. They teamed up in groups to cut and paste their preferred design on a site map along with placing dots on preferred example photos. Following that meeting, the online survey received 265 participants.

The second design session had about 15 people where the designs were reviewed, discussed and voted on. An online survey also followed the second meeting, receiving 121 participants.

Input from the design session consisted of obstacle variety, a small bowl with a mini ramp, and an interesting pump track. The final design will include a more spacious, less is more street/plaza style, friendly transitions throughout the park, a boomerang bowl with a half pipe and a pump track.

"They (New Line) want to build a skatepark that is for everyone," Griffith said. "They want it to be challenging but also sensible.

The proposed park is to be located under the new I-74 bridge, south of 4th Avenue.

The bowl will be about four feet deep, according to the design sketch. They also are looking to include and incorporate a design of the old I-74 bridge possibly with I-74 bridge-inspired rails or a bike rack that was designed like the bridge.

The total cost of the skatepark and pump track is projected to be about $3.2 million. The project would be done in two phases. Phase one would consist of the skatepark and pump track work. Work on the skatepark is projected at $720,000 and $325,000 for the pump track. Other costs include basic landscape $85,000; security cameras $100,000; athletic lighting $150,000 and more.

The total cost for phase one is a little over $2 million. The total cost of phase two would be $385,000, which just includes the skatepark bowl. Additional amenities are projected to be about $525,000 which includes design and engineering, public art installation, parking lot, restrooms, signing, seating, and trash and recycling.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said she would like to see a breakdown of payments or operation costs since this will essentially be another park the city is in charge of.

Griffth said he would request to bring on another park employee to staff to help with problems that are more than likely to arise and address any extra needs at the park.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said the park is a great opportunity and hopes it can come to fruition but the biggest challenge for the park is going to be finding the funding it needs.

Moline has started their budgeting process for the next year and is expected to start talking about aspects of the budget at next week's council meeting.

Griffith said the skatepark could receive some grant funding from the state's Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant if they decide to move forward with the park.

Riverside updates

As part of the Riverside "legacy project" that was proposed in the fall 2021, Griffith also presented proposed plans for updated tennis courts and a soccer field at the park. The project also includes the renovation of the pool.

This summer, Riverside Pool has been undergoing $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements, including three water slides, a lazy river, a splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter, and family restrooms. The pool is expected to reopen summer 2024.

A few public commenters urged the council to consider new courts, saying the current ones are in bad shape and updates have been a long time coming to the courts.

Bradley Dye, an avid pickleball player, said the courts could also be used as pickleball courts and Moline could benefit by hosting the Midwest pickleball tournament with new and updated courts.

Griffith shared a few possible renovations to the court: resurfacing $170,000; tile court $369,000; rubberized surface for $416,000; new asphalt courts for about $1.2 million; or new concrete courts at about $1.3 million. The tennis courts have received repaving and repainting over the years, Griffith said, and have two layers of asphalt on top of what it used to be.

"These courts are definitely overdue," he said. "Every time you resurface and fill the crack, it's not really preventing any new cracks from happening."

Adding in mini pitch soccer courts with the tennis courts would be an extra $208,702. If the soccer court is to be bidded by itself it could cost anywhere from $500,000-$600,000.

Griffith recommended looking more into either resurfacing the courts or spending the extra funds on concrete since the two can be used for tennis and pickleball.