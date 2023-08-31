Rock Island is restoring abandoned houses to address the affordable housing demand.

An open house was held at 1830 32nd St. on Thursday as part of the city's Homestead Program. The newly renovated home was the second house the city's community and economic development department has renovated and put back on the market. The Homestead Program aims to renovate abandoned or dilapidated houses and put them back on the market for an individual or family.

Community Economic Development Miles Brainard said it is the pilot of a program that staff from the community development team proposed to the city council. The program uses federal money to purchase and fix up dilapidated houses before reselling them.

"The rough idea for the proposed program is that you take a house that's been abandoned, you do a full gut rehab, and you sell it to a low to moderate-income family or individual and you, in that way, create an affordable unit," Brainard said.

The other part of the program is to inspire the revitalization of the whole neighborhood even if it is someone just redoing their porch, putting in new windows or fixing the yard. The idea, Brainard said, is to show that there is hope a positive change can be made in old houses that need a little extra love and care.

The house was evaluated to see if anything could have been saved but it needed to be fully rehabbed.

"In this case, it made sense to just cut the whole thing down to the studs and redo everything," Brainard said.

An initial inspection was done to help create a game plan for the house as they moved forward with the renovation, Brainard said. Once the plan was figured out, the next step was to put together the scope of work with cost estimates and take it to the council for approval. Once it was approved by the council, the department went out to bid for companies to help with renovating it.

Renovations included repainting the walls a pristine white, new hardwood flooring, shower, sinks, toilet and cabinets. It also included fixing the outside, such as trimming or removing any trees or plants that needed to go.

Brainard said it took about six months to gut and rehab the home. The city is working with a realtor to list the home before the weekend. The house was appraised at about $140,000 but the city is listing it for about $130,000.

They landed on $130,000 based on the amount of grant money the city put into the house and the appraisal.

The project was funded through two different grants — $40,000 came from the Illinois Housing Development Authority through a grant called Strong Communities that is used for house renovation projects and $120,000 came from the Community Development Block Grant, Brainard said.

This is the second home within the past year that the city has purchased, renovated, and sold. The first pilot project was at 1435 15th Ave., which was sold about a year ago.

Brainard said they hope to do one to two houses a year.

"These houses have good bones — they just need a facelift," Brainard said. "We hope that projects like this one really go to show that, you know, it's not a bad idea to buy a house in Rock Island."

Those interested in the property and wanting to put in an offer at the newly renovated home can contact the Community and Economic Development Department's Community Development Manager Nichole Mata at mata.nichole@rigov.org or at 309-732-2907.

Moline Community Development Manager K.J. Whitley said staff at Moline is hoping to have a similar program to address Moline's housing needs. Staff is currently working on a proposal to bring to city council in September, Whitley said, but it still needs to go through citizen participation and the Citizen's Advisory Council on Urban Policy before it heads to council members.

Whitley said Moline's proposal also is looking to rehab at least two homes a year and funds are more than likely to come from grants through the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the city's Community Development Block Grant.

"Creating more affordable housing is the goal for the city of Moline," said Whitley.

Moline's program also would be geared toward moderate and low-income families or individuals looking to purchase a home.

Looking over the new furnace and water heater Nichole Mata, Rock Island Community Development Manager, left, Ashley Smith, Tara Osborne and K.J. Whitley from the City of Moline in the basement at 1830 32nd street in Rock Island, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The kitchen of the renovated house at 1830 32nd street in Rock Island. The City of Rock Island hosted an open house Thursday showing the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the City's Homestead Program. The one bathroom home that the City of Rock Island hosted an open house showing the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the City's Homestead Program. The public was able to view the house at 1830 32nd St., on Thursday, Aug. 31. Rock Island City Manager Todd Thompson, left, Miles Brainard, Community Economic Development Director City of Rock Island and Nichole Mata Community Development Manager in side the dining room area at the newly renovated home at 1830 32nd street in Rock Island. The City of Rock Island hosted an open house showing the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the City's Homestead Program. The public was able to view the house at 1830 32nd St., on Thursday, Aug. 31. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house, built in 1923, was purchased by the City at tax auction for $909. Using funds from the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) and Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA), the City's Community and Economic Development Department spent $148,000 to gut and completely renovate the interior, install a new roof, new siding, lead-free pipes, high efficiency air system, water heater and landscaping. One of the two bedrooms at the renovated house at 1830 32nd street in Rock Island.