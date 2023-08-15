The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center is receiving thousands of dollars in renovations.

The total budget for remodeling the city-owned facility is $707,000.

Last fall, the city allocated $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, funds for remodeling, and the city council in March approved Streamline Architects to provide design and oversight services for $28,650.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Todd Winter presented the remodeling project to council members Monday, Aug. 14th, and the council approved the use of the ARPA funds for the project.

He said requests for proposals were released in small, specialized segments to get more competitive bids. The Parks and Recreation Department originally released a Request for Proposals for the project as a whole, Winter said, but rejected the bids since they came back over budget.

Bids were requested for locker replacement, steam and sauna replacement, pool windows and doors, a pool amenity to replace the diving board, new locker room flooring, preschool entrance wall, and exterior building maintenance.

Locker, steam and sauna replacement will be done by the Henley Group. Locker replacement will cost $165,000 and steam and sauna replacement $188,000. Valley Construction will handle replacing pool windows and doors for $112,062 and locker room flooring for $80,890.

The preschool glass wall will be done by East Moline Glass for $21,000.

"These funds will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address significant upgrades at the RIFAC and help us set ourselves up for success in the long run," Winter said.

The diving board also will be replaced with a vortex pool slide for $32,000. The diving board, Winter said, has been grandfathered into the pool and if they were to remove and repair it and then try to put the diving board back, they would need to make the pool deeper, based on current state guidelines.

Replacing it with a slide will not require any changes to the pool.

The glass wall will be installed in the lobby area where the preschool classrooms are located. The fitness center has three classrooms and more than 60 students.

The classrooms themselves are secured but when walking into the building, Winter said, there is no security.

"It would be a nice, attractive security feature that would put our parents, our students, and our teachers at ease," he said.

The budget also has a contingency fee of $22,723.

Exterior work on the building will cost $85,325 and will be done by Bi-State Masonry. Outside maintenance includes removing and replacing cracked or deteriorated bricks; cutting out and recaulking all control/expansion joints; removing and replacing grout joint that is deteriorated or missing; and more.

"It's been a pillar of our community for over 40 years," Winter said. "It's our main health and wellness facility that provides education opportunities, enrichment, youth development, and recreational activities."

Water meters

Council also approved the purchase of $885,419.07 for new residential water meters and an automated meter reading system from Ferguson Waterworks.

The replacement is part of a five-year project to change out residential water meters.

The public works department will be placing the first order of 3,000 water meters, along with all radio endpoints, software, training, and data installations for these meters at a total of $885,419.08.

The new water meters and automated reading system will allow the city to do monthly water readings and billing in the future.

Meter installations are likely to begin in the last quarter of 2023 and will start north of 18th Avenue — on the northwest side and heading east.

The first phase has $1.5 million allocated through ARPA funds.

Public Works Director Mike Bartels said the city has about 14,000 residential meters that will need to be replaced over the next five years. The price for the meters over the next five years, Bartels said, is likely to stay consistent at around $885,000 annually.

The last time a mass meter changeout took place in the city was 1988-2000. Meters generally have about a 20-year life expectancy.

Bartels said the monthly reading switch will not happen instantaneously and that the switch will happen once the installation of all meters is completed at the end of the five-year mark.

Downtown changes

A roundabout is likely to come to downtown Rock Island at 2nd Avenue and 18th Street.

Project Architect Saloni Sheth said the roundabout will reduce speeds to 20 miles per hour and will help reduce how many lanes a pedestrian will need to cross. It also helps establish a focal point downtown, she said, which will help with keeping the flow of traffic moving.

Plans were presented to council members on updates for the downtown, with the biggest changes taking place between 18th and 19th Street, where the pedestrian mall is located. The plaza would be removed and reconstructed to provide two lanes of traffic going in opposite directions.

It also includes widening sidewalks to allow for outdoor dining.

Other improvements include murals and string lighting in Arts Alley, consistency in planters and light posts and a downtown dog park, and lighting up the WHBF tower.

Lights will be able to change on the tower.

The dog park is being proposed at 308 21st St., which currently is greenspace next to DuMarche Markets on 3rd Condos. The Illinois Casualty Company owns the parcel and donated the land along with $100,000.

The project is being proposed to include chain-link fencing and gates, synthetic turf, light poles, water service and drinking fountains, shade structures with a bench and concrete pad, artist mural coordination, and a gateway entrance structure.

Bids will be released for the projects in January 2024 with the goal of having construction begin as early as April 2024.