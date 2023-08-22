Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora A. Villarreal is officially running for reelection in the 2024 election.

Villarreal was appointed by the Rock Island County Board to the position in June, 2019, to fill out the term of former state's attorney John McGehee, who left the office after being appointed to replace retiring Rock Island County Judge Lori Lefstein.

A Democrat, she ran and was elected as Rock Island County State's Attorney in November, 2020.

Her campaign announcement said she is deeply invested in the well-being of the community and argued her experience, integrity and dedication make her the ideal candidate to lead the State's Attorney office.

"I am honored to have served the citizens of Rock Island County as State's Attorney and I'm excited to continue the tremendous efforts and work my office has already begun," she said.

Villarreal will have a campaign kick-off tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Laborers Local 309 Hall located at 2835 7th Avenue in Rock Island.

During her tenure, Villarreal's office has prosecuted high-profile cases, including homicides, gun violence and corruption, her announcement said. Villarreal has had to navigate her office through the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused nationwide court shutdowns and an increase in crime.

"Villarreal's recent accomplishments include reducing a backlog of approximately 5,000 cases since 2020, securing the convictions of numerous homicides — including 17 in 2023 alone — and contributing to a reduction in overall crime in Rock Island County over the past two years," the announcement said.

Under Villarreal's leadership, the State's Attorney's Office has implemented programs and operations aimed at handling digital evidence, maintaining accurate case records, increasing transparency, improving police relations, and addressing the root causes of criminal behavior. Her efforts to modernize the office and implement digital filing have saved county taxpayers over $20,000 each year since her term began, the announcement said.

Her campaign will focus on the modernization of the legal system since the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act.

She is an active member of LULAC 5285; the Rock Island County NAACP; board member for the Rock Island County Child Advocacy; a board member of the Illinois Chapter of Fight Crime; Invest in Kids; National District Attorney Association speaker and board member of the Prosecutor Well-Being Committee; member of the Illinois State's Attorney Association Legislative Committee; along with being a regular speaker for numerous local organizations, high schools, and colleges.

