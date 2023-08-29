The City of Rock Island has named the winners for its 36th annual Citizen of the Year awards.

Each year, people from the community can submit a nomination for people who have made selfless contributions of service to the city and its residents. There are eight categories: individual; youth; education; professional; city employee; veteran; organization, church or non-profit and business.

Winners are chosen by the Citizen of the Year Committee which is composed of the previous year's winners along with Mayor Mike Thoms, 4th Ward Ald. Jenni Swanson, 7th Ward Ald. Bill Healy, Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden, City Clerk Samantha Gange and Labor Day Parade Committee Chairwoman Mary Chappell.

The winners were recognized at the city council meeting Monday, Aug. 28, in which they received a plaque with their name on it and the category they won citizen of the year for.

“This year’s group is an example of the generous volunteers in the community who contribute their time, creativity and leadership to make Rock Island a better place to live, work and play," Hayden said.

The individual winner is Aubrey Barnes, founder of Roaring Rhetoric and the non-profit group Young Lions Roar. Barnes also is a poet, rapper and educator. He has authored several books of poetry and is the co-founder and host of the Black Thoughts Podcast.

At 12 years old, Nicolina Pappas won in the youth category. Nicolina is an environmentalist and founder of Nicolina's Turtle Co. She founded the company at eight years old with the goal of reducing single-use plastic.

Through her company, she sews straw pouches and sells them with reusable metal straws. Nicolina donates 100% of her profits to conservation groups and has raised more $6,500.

Founder of the Destiny Baptist Church, Rev. Donald Johnson, won in the professional category. Johnson also has served as Chaplain for the Rock Island Police Department for more than 20 years and serves the community through faith and fellowship. He also works with at-risk youth.

Mike and Katie Mertel of Rock Island High School won the education award. Mike teaches World Studies and founded the RIHS Education Internship Program and leads the Cultural Appreciation Program. Katie teaches English and serves as an advisor to the student council, organizes Homecoming Week, the dance marathon and more.

Don Mewes won the veteran award. Mewes is a former Marine who served during Operation Desert Storm. Mewes has volunteered from Big Brothers Big Sisters, served as a disaster relief responder with the American Red Cross and serves on the city's liquor commission and zoning board of appeals.

Dan Gleason, special events and fundraising manager for the Parks Department, received the city employee award. Gleason has worked for the city for more than six years.

Bob and Pam Votroubek won the business award. The Votroubek's own Handy True Value at 1435 30th St. They are recognized for its helpful and knowledgeable employees, donations to Habitat for Humanity and for being a cornerstone small business in the community for more than 30 years.

Second Baptist Church received the organization, church, or non-profit award. The church was founded in 1873 and celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. Second Baptist serves the community through youth outreach, a food pantry, monthly meal site, van ministry, Vacation Bible School, a tutoring program and the Outreach Music and Arts Academy.

