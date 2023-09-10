Restriping of the road on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline and Silvis will begin Monday, Sept. 11.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the work will be taking place from Acher Drive to Hospital Road and on 19th Street from 17th Avenue Drive to Avenue of the Cities. Lane closures are expected.

The westbound traffic lanes will be modified with the new striping and a lane reduction will be striped on each leg heading westbound approaching Archer Drive in order to improve safety.

Other striping and signing changes will be done in the area.

Work will be done daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will alternate between eastbound and westbound lanes.

Restriping is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 15.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time traveling through the area. To avoid potential damage to a vehicle's paint, drivers should avoid driving on the newly striped lines.

