Moline Public Library has released proposed plans for a new outdoor space for reading and holding programs.

The Library Garden would be a one-acre outdoor area south of the current library, located at 3210 41st St. It would cost about $1.4 million and be funded by a mix of capital campaign, grants and contributions from local charitable organizations.

Library Director Byron Lear said momentum for the project began in late 2021 after the library board purchased the one-acre parcel. The parcel formerly had a single-family home and a few other structures on it, which were demolished in 2022.

The extra space became part of the library board's strategic planning sessions.

"We held focus groups and a community survey to gather ideas from the public on how they'd like to see us use the space," Lear said. "The majority said they'd like to see green space and gardens as well as additional programming spaces."

Shive-Hattery was hired to put together a plan which includes a large courtyard area with magnolia trees at the center. It would include walking paths, landscaping, a small outdoor stage, shaded meeting areas and a 16-panel interactive "story panel."

The outdoor space also would have a new entrance on the library's south side, have Wi-Fi throughout and decorative lightening.

Lear said it will offer more spaces to read and places for book clubs or other programs to meet.

"We really think this is going to be a unique project and something everyone in Moline can be proud of," he said.

Design and engineering work is expected to wrap up later this year with hopes of starting construction in spring 2024.

Close Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. See area teens poke and prod sheep specimens at free dissection science workshop: A glimpse into the free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.