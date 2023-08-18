The Moline Police Department is participating in the Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, beginning Friday and continuing through Labor Day weekend.

The enforcement campaign will run through the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 5. Moline Police are collaborating with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives.

During this time, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on impaired, unbuckled, and distracted drivers.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said if people plan to drink, do it responsibly and designate a driver.

"Our priority is to make sure our community's residents and visitors make it home safely," Gault said.

Along with looking for drunk drivers, police also will be stepping up seat belt enforcement.