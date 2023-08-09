Moline council members apologized to small business owners who have been frustrated with the handling of a forgivable loan program.

Spearheaded by the Community and Economic Development Department, the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program, or BOOST, is a forgivable loan program that provides financial assistance to qualified Moline-based businesses. It has utilized about $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The former CED Director Ryan Hvitlok told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in February that home-based business and food truck owners were eligible for up to $35,000 and brick-and-mortar businesses could receive a loan for up to $80,000. Those on an impacted corridor would receive an extra $10,000.

Business owners express frustration

More than a dozen small business owners were awarded thousands of dollars.

Some small business owners spoke at the city council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8th, and expressed frustration with how the application process was handled and the miscommunication or lack of communication coming from city staff.

Alexis Edmunds, owner of Patt Co. Design, said communication with the city was good throughout the process until the awards were announced on the city's Facebook.

Edmunds was awarded $35,000 but was told her business would receive $50,000 plus the extra $10,000 since they are on an impacted corridor on 16th Street.

Edmund's husband, Richard Patterson, also spoke at the meeting, sharing similar sentiments as his wife. Patterson said that they diligently worked on the application and submitted it as soon as they could.

They were told by staff, Patterson said, their business was earmarked for the full amount and assumed they would get the full amount.

"We are grateful for the $35,000 but I would like to know where your communication was last," he said.

Owner of Wild Cherry Spoon Co. Tim McGuire also spoke, saying he is all for the program and that the city should continue to find ways to fund it more. At the same time, he is frustrated with the miscommunication about how much they would be awarded.

Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was awarded $25,000. McGuire said they were expecting to receive the full amount, $50,000, and planned on it. They had made commitments to current staff and new hires since they were planning on the full amount.

McGuire also expressed frustration with the timeline of when they would be awarded. At an April meeting, McGuire said he asked how long it would take for funds to be dispersed for approval and was told weeks — not months.

Gerald Shelton, who owns a few Subway franchises, also expressed frustration. Shelton said he was earmarked for $50,000 but was only awarded $35,000.

He submitted his budget with his application with that amount in mind expecting to receive it.

"I just feel like I was misled," he said. "My request to you guys is hopefully you try to get some more funding together and make people that were told they were going to get this money, get it back up to the right amount."

City Administrator Bob Vitas told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that when something is earmarked for a specific amount, it does not always mean it will be the amount approved.

Vitas was not a part of the process as it was strictly run by CED staff and the BOOST committee. He is looking into what business owners have expressed to find out what they were told and when they were told.

But the program did was it was intended to do in making an impact on several business owners, he said.

"It is still a significant investment for the business community," he said.

City officials apologize

Fourth Ward Ald. Matt Timion said he has spoken with a number of awardees throughout the past few days and that it became very clear there were miscommunicated expectations for the program.

Timelines changed that wasn't communicated, informal communications happened that could have been premature and it has been unfortunate, he said.

"I would understand why any business would be frustrated by this and for those communication issues, I do apologize," Timion said. "These are things that we can work on internally to make sure that they don't happen again with future programs.

"Speaking with both awardees and city staff, I can assure you there was no malintent and this was all, in some ways, the program was a victim of its own success with the number of applicants and amount of attention."

Alvaro Macias, 2nd Ward, was a part of the BOOST committee and recused himself from the scoring because of how many business owners he personally does business with.

Macias said there were a lot of applicants who really could use the funds and decided to give to more applicants to make a bigger impact but there was no malintent.

"Looking back, I feel we could have done a better job whoever communicated with the applicants," he said. "If anybody misspoke or maybe the expectation was not properly set, we are sorry about that."

In many instances, Macias said, it was mentioned that it was up to a predetermined amount.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said it is completely understandable to see why so many business owners are frustrated and that this is something the city will be learning from.

Moline community welcomes the Mercado on Fifth street market