The Moline City Council is expected to give the OK to hire a firm to design the redevelopment area along the downtown riverfront near and around the I-74 bridge.

Landscape architecture and design firm MKSK was selected from a list of 18 firms to lead redevelopment in the I-74 area. The company is headquartered in Columbus, OH, with design studios in a dozen other cities, including Chicago.

The city will work with designers from the Chicago studio.

Renew Moline President/CEO Alexandra Elias said MKSK stood out due to its track record of designing projects that reflect the characteristics of the community. The company has designed several notable, high-profile projects.

"We liked that their projects are geared toward the places they're in and are not just cookie cutter," Elias said. "They look at what matters to the people in the community and tailor the projects to that vision."

A panel made up of Moline department directors, the city administrator, and members of the Renew Moline board reviewed and picked the design firm. An agreement with MKSK will be voted on by city council members at the Tuesday, Aug. 22 meeting.

Bob Vitas, the city administrator, said it's essential to get the right plan in place since the redevelopment area is so big.

"This is a multi-generational project," he said. "We want this to become an active, beloved public space that is for everyone. It is ambitious and we meant for it to be ambitious."

According to MKSK's website, other projects they helped develop and create include the District Wharf Promenade in Washington DC, which was a $2 billion redevelopment along the southwest waterfront.

They also provided services to Scioto Greenways in Columbus, OH, which was based on community feedback of wanting more parks and a free-flowing, naturalized river that allowed for re-engagement with the Scioto River.

The firm is likely to take on the project by focusing on smaller projects within the overall master plan, as stated in the announcement. A few plans already in the works include a skate park and pump track, Speigel Building, and tentative plans for the BridgePointe 485, or the former KONE building.

More information about plans, both near and long-term, and the timeline rollout for the master plan will be discussed at the council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15. According to Tuesday's presentation, the goal for riverfront development is to create a master plan that has a detailed implementation structure, listing specific priorities and a breakdown of the public and private investment required.

A budget for downtown redevelopment has yet to be determined.

Tentative plans

The city has already moved ahead with plans for a skate park and pump track underneath the old I-74 bridge. New Line Skateparks, in partnership with Stantec, is providing design services for about $65,400.

Moline also is looking at possibly remodeling the Speigel Building for food-related use and space for artists. Tentative plans shared late last year by Elias show space for a food hall and retail, commercial kitchen, artists' studios, and a rooftop restaurant.

Other tentative redevelopment plans show the Bridgepointe 485 property, formerly KONE, used for green space devoted to riverfront recreation; more downtown housing options; retail spaces; enhancing the bike path; and ensuring the redevelopment is cohesive with the current downtown.

The city bought the former KONE site from Heritage Church last year for $3.1 million. It unveiled tentative plans, referring to the redevelopment area as "Mill Town Basin," which includes a basin that brings water from the Mississippi River inland.

It would also provide recreational opportunities, such as small boating in the summer and ice skating and ice hockey in the winter.