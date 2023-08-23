Moline City Council unanimously voted that the proposed waste transfer station meets the criteria required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.

Earlier this year, Moline signed a host agreement with Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC to build and operate a non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility. The Rosemont, Illinois-based company runs waste and recycling facilities in nine states in the Midwest.

A transfer station is an enclosed building where municipal waste, recyclables and landscape waste are taken by waste collection trucks. They are consolidated onto larger semi-trailers for transportation to a final destination.

The $15 million, 50,000-square-foot facility will be located near the Quad Cities International Aiport on 47th Street between 78th and 73rd Avenue. It will have a 50-year lease agreement with the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island.

Moline officials have said that the transfer station will be more efficient in disposing of garbage, bring more competition to the area which would help lower garbage-related costs and extend the useful life of area landfills.

Opposition from residents, businesses

Members of the public packed two rooms and the hallway at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, urging the council to vote no on the proposed transfer station. Public speakers cited concerns about potential odor, damage to the infrastructure such as the roads, quality of life being negatively impacted, and driving away future development in the area.

Attendees wore red shirts with white letters that read "No LRS Transfer Station".

Teresa Isaacson, of Milan, acknowledged she and her husband are not residents of Moline but said the facility will be located near residents who are concerned that the transfer station will lower property values and negatively impact the quality of life and environment.

"The close proximity of the waste transfer station to our home will adversely affect not only our property values, but the quality of life as a direct result of noise over traffic and potential damage to the creek that is the lifeblood for wildlife in our surrounding area," Isaacson said.

One of the state requirements it needs to meet is that it must be outside of the boundary of a 100-year floodplain. Case Creek, which is the nearest body of water, is about 1,200 feet northwest of the proposed site, which is outside of the floodplain boundary.

General Manager of Republic Services Ray Carter said they believe that the application submitted by Lakeshore Recycling is insufficient and does not show that the transfer station is necessary to accommodate waste disposal needs.

One of the nine criteria required by state law is that the facility must be necessary to accommodate the waste needs of the area it is intended to serve.

"We already have three landfills within a 50-mile radius of Rock Island County surface area," he said.

The landfills, Carter said, contribute to 100 years of landfill capacity and adding another facility would be inconsistent with the Rock Island County Solid Waste Management plan.

The transfer station also is required to meet criteria that show it is consistent with the local solid waste agency plan if it is located where a county board has adopted a solid waste management plan. Rock Island County Waste Management Agency voted in April on a recommendation saying the transfer station is not consistent with the local plan and is not needed.

Quad City International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner spoke for the transfer station. Leischner said when the project was first announced, the airport authority was opposed and not interested—until it started looking through what the facility actually was.

The more the airport authority started to look at and learn about transfer facilities, its mindset changed to believing the facility does fit into a business park and is not a detriment to the neighbors.

Leischner said he personally went to transfer facilities and toured them unannounced. From the level of research and touring of the facilities, Leischner said they were the cleanest areas in the industrial parks.

"There was no odor and the facilities were nicer than the other industrial uses of those facilities that were adjacent," he said. "I can say with a higher level of confidence that we've gone to an increased level of due diligence, based on concerns raised by tenants at Group O."

Group O, a marketing solutions company, is located near the proposed waste transfer site.

Leischner said the airport authority sat down with Group O early on to hear what concerns the business had.

Kevin Kotecki, the company's CEO, told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the odor would negatively impact the overall appeal for potential development.

“Nobody wants to be next to a trash facility,” he said. “It is ludicrous to think that is not going to affect the marketability in the interest that people will have moving into that business park in the future.”

Council members approve

Since spring, council members have had to act as a jury and have not been able to speak about the transfer station. The vote at council Tuesday was the first time council members could publicly speak about the proposal.

All of them agreed and voted that the transfer station does meet the nine criteria required by state law.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said he acknowledges and understands the concerns many surrounding residents and businesses have shared but believes the application does show the transfer station meets the requirements.

"Having once lived in an apartment that was on the edge of an industrial park with a transfer station, I don't share those concerns," Schmidt said. "I don't believe Mr. Leischner would bring this to us if there was any hazard to be here."

Anna Castro, 7th Ward, said she went back and forth on the proposed transfer but after digging in to learn about and sitting in on the public hearing, she also believes the siting application meets all requirements.

A public hearing was held in late June in which the siting application was publicly reviewed and cross-examined on whether or not the transfer station met the nine criteria according to what was presented in the application.

Fourth Ward Ald. Matt Timion said he also sat in on the public hearing and based on the testimony of the applicant and those opposing, believes it met all requirements.

"I was never compelled to believe that they did not meet those requirements," he said. "So based on the facts, based on the evidence presented by both the applicant and those opposed to it, I'm compelled to vote in favor of this."

What's next?

An environmental study will need to be done at the site and the application will need to be reviewed by the state.

Many public speakers expressed concerns regarding how the transfer station would impact wildlife and impact the quality of life and the infrastructure.

Timion said the outcome of the study would be a win-win situation for the city no matter what. If the study fails, he said the city is not getting something that will pollute the environment. If it passes, he said they should be happy since an environmentally safe facility will be built.

The state will be the one to decide whether to grant final approval for the transfer station. If the state permit is granted, Lakeshore can then come forward with building and construction plans for the site.

