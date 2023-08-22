Moline council members will vote Tuesday on whether the proposed transfer station application meets requirements set forth by state law.

Earlier this year, Moline signed a host agreement with Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC to build and operate a non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility. The Rosemont, Illinois-based company runs waste and recycling facilities in nine Midwest states.

A transfer station is an enclosed building where municipal waste, recyclables and landscape waste are taken by waste collection trucks. They are consolidated onto larger semi-trailers for transportation to a final destination.

If the application is approved by the council, the state will review it and decide whether to grant final approval for a permit. City Administrator Bob Vitas told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that if a state permit is granted, Lakeshore can then come forward with building and construction plans.

The transfer station application needs to meet nine state requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The requirements it must meet are:

The facility is necessary to accommodate the waste needs of the area it is intended to serve The facility is so designed, located, and proposed to be operated that public health, safety, and welfare will be protected The facility is located so as to minimize incompatibility with the character of the surrounding area and to minimize the effect on the value of the surrounding property The facility is located outside the boundary of a 100-year floodplain The plan of operations for the facility is designed to minimize the danger to the surrounding area from fire, spills or operational accidents Traffic patterns to or from the facility are so designed to minimize the impact on the existing traffic flows If the facility is treating, storing, or disposing of hazardous waste, containment, and evacuation procedures are to be used in case of an accidental release The transfer station must be consistent with the local solid waste agency plan if it is located where a county board has adopted a solid waste management plan If the facility will be located within a regulated recharge area, any applicable requirements specified by the Board for such areas must be met

The $15 million, 50,000-square-foot facility will be located near the Quad Cities International Airport on a 50-year lease agreement with the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island.

The transfer station is proposed to accept a maximum of 520 tons of waste and recyclables per day including up to 400 tons of municipal solid waste, 80 tons of hydro excavation waste, 25 tons of source-separated recyclables, and 15 tons of landscape waste.

A public hearing was held in late June in which the siting application was publically reviewed and cross-examined on whether or not the transfer station met the nine criteria according to what was presented in the application.

One nearby business, Group O, a marketing solutions company, opposes the transfer station. The company's CEO Kevin Kotecki has expressed concerns about odor impacting the appeal of potential development in the area, increase in traffic, bugs and varmints, and litter or liquid spilling off the trucks.

City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of City Hall in council chambers.

