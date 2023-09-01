Local school districts are receiving thousands of dollars in funds through Illinois' evidence-based funding formula.

State Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, announced that 23 schools across western Illinois received thousands in funds, totaling over $4 million. The funding comes from the evidence-based funding formula which was an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education.

Moline-Coal Valley School District 40 received a little over $1.1 million — the most funds out of the 23 schools.

East Moline School district 37 received $171,819; Rock Island-Milan School District 41 $558,724; Silvis School District 34 $96,356; and United Township High School District 30 $128,930.

The funding calculates the needs of individual school districts and bases its state revenue on those needs. It takes into account a district's total enrollment, poverty rate, and the number of special education of English language learners, among other factors.

The Illinois State Board of Education’s evidence-based funding formula received an increase of $350 million for the state’s K-12 public schools in Illinois' fiscal year 2024 budget.