Residents near the intersection of 47th Street and 28th Avenue in Moline are still dealing with the aftermath of sewage backup that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

In early June, a water service pipe leading to a fire hydrant near the intersection of 47th Street and 28th Avenue broke, causing water to enter a sanitary sewer line. The incident occurred during the reconstruction of 47th Street.

Legacy Corporation of East Moline was awarded the bid for the 47th Street full reconstruction project. The project includes the removal of existing seal coat pavement and replacement with concrete pavement, new sidewalks on the side of the street driveway replacements, new water main and services, new sanitary sewer and services, new storm sewer and inlets, and pavement striping.

The Indiana, Illinois and Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting, along with impacted residents, held a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to shed light on the aftermath. The organization is a nonprofit labor-management organization the seeks to encourage fair contracting in the public construction arena for contractors and workers.

“What should have been a summer of warm weather, sunny skies, friends and family, turned into a nightmare of sewage, industrial clean-up, unanswered questions and financial burden,” said Andy Waeyaert, III FFC regional manager.

A request for comment to Legacy Corporation of East Moline regarding the incident and ongoing situation was not returned by deadline Tuesday.

The incident

In a statement sent to Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, the city said “On the afternoon of June 7, 2023, a water service pipe leading to a fire hydrant near the intersection of 47th Street and 28th Avenue broke, causing water to enter a sanitary sewer line. The accident occurred during a full street reconstruction project on 47th Street.

“The increased volume of water in the sanitary sewer caused a backup, which resulted in water entering the basements of eight homes in the neighborhood, causing extensive damage.”

In copies of provided by III FFC and confirmed as authentic by the city, Risk Management Specialist Annette Roby laid out a timeline of the incident in an email sent Wednesday, June 28, to City Administrator Bob Vitas, 7th Ward Ald. Anna Castro and Utilities Director Tony Loete.

Roby wrote that on June 7, “Legacy Corporation gave notice to the City that a water pipe on a hydrant leg was leaking into sanitary sewer causing a major backup.”

Employees from engineering, water, and sewer arrived on the scene within 10-15 minutes. Eight homes and one business, Meyer Landscaping, were impacted by the incident, the email said.

Roby goes on to further write that “Legacy had a water pipe on a hydrant exposed for about a week” and that “there had been no prior issues with this pipe, and it was not a part of the project.” She also wrote that Legacy backfilled the water main with sand and about two hours after backfilling, Legacy noticed the leak coming from the hydrant leg which was later found to have a jagged break in the cast iron pipe.

In the same e-mail from June 28, Roby wrote that staff investigated and had a debrief on June 9, stating that there had not been any issues with the pipe before and that Legacy never gave notice to the city of a concern or issue with the pipe when it was exposed. With the break being jagged, it was likely caused due to pressure or vibration, Roby wrote.

“We believe the cause of this break was due to Legacy Corporation improperly backfilling with sand only and driving on top of the backfill,” Roby said in the e-mail.

Waeyaert said Legacy should have used a solid backfill that could support the weight of the pipe and any type of traffic that goes through the neighborhood. By using sand, he said, the pressure of heavy equipment driving over it pushes it down since there is no proper support and causes it to break.

“When you have a pipe and you’re digging underneath it, you need to put a sound foundation behind it or some kind of support so it doesn’t break,” Waeyaert said.

Waeyaert said that when the pipe broke, water rushed into the sewers, overwhelming the capacity of the system which caused water to back up into residents' homes.

The aftermath

As construction trucks rumbled past during Tuesday's morning news conference, Waeyaert and a few impacted residents called on Legacy Corporation to take responsibility for their actions, claiming that the company is saying they are not at fault.

Jasmine Lee’s home was one of the eight homes to have damage caused by the incident. Lee said she came home that day to do paperwork, but heard water running in the basement and went to go check.

She walked into her bathroom and her tub was pouring sewage out of it, along with her toilet and shower.

“I seriously got a plunger because I didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

Lee said she called to her significant other to figure out what was happening. She contacted the city to let staff know of the situation and Service Master for clean-up efforts. Service Master, she said, came in and started pumping the sewage backup out of her house right away.

Lee and her significant other have had to strip everything out of their basement, sanitize everything including furnace filters and have even had to deal with bacterial infections.

"I got two bouts of E. Coli," Lee said. "Half my house is unusable."

Each time they strip something away such as pulling carpet off the stairs and taking it through the main floor and out the front door, people have to come in and sanitize everything, she said.

Clean-up for the impacted residents, Waeyaert said, has ranged from $9,000-$10,000.

"I was talking to one resident, and they only had $5,000 of coverage through their own insurance even though it was not their fault," Waeyaert said. "They had to pay $5,000 of their own money just to get it cleaned up and that does not include any of the remodeling or restoration that they have to do."

The city has filed a claim on behalf of the nine claimants with Legacy’s insurance broker, Hub International, and their insurance carrier, Western National, according to the e-mails the organization obtained.

Lee said she has spent up to $26,000 so far which includes clean-up efforts and replacing flooring and other things she has had to purchase. She has yet to be reimbursed but has a stack of bills and receipts for everything she has purchased so far.

"We're pretty lucky because we plan for floods — it's the Quad-Cities, everybody's basement going to flood," she said. "But it's the sewage part I wasn't ready for."

