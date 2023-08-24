A set of lane closures starting Thursday will impact drivers in the Quad-Cities, including those taking Interstates 80 and 74.

Beginning Thursday, 11th Street through its intersection with 25th Avenue in Rock Island will not have a left hand turn lanes while a new water main is installed.

Only right hand turns will be allowed on both 11th Street and 25th Avenue until work is completed. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 15th. A temporary patch will be placed across the intersection after the water main is installed.

The city urges people to not walk through the construction site and to drive carefully around the project.

Interstate 80 bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures will take place on I-80 Mississippi River bridge for bridge washing.

Bridge washing will begin Sunday, Aug. 27, and take about two weeks to complete. Lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Intermittent lane closures also will take place on Illinois 84 and US 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time through the area. Alternate routes should be considered to avoid the area.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Interstate 74 Bridge

Nightly lane closures will take place on the eastbound I-74 bridge beginning Friday, Aug. 25, to replace overhead signs.

Closures will begin at 8 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

The bridge also will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday for the demolition of the suspension cables and towers on the old I-74 bridge. It is expected to be closed for at least one hour.

Controlled explosives will be used during the removal of the cables and westbound towers.

A detour will be in place directing traffic to use the Centennial Bridge, I-80 or I-280.

The bike and pedestrian path at the new I-74 bridge also will be closed for about 24 hours.

Photos: Crews remove pieces of the old I-74 bridge eastbound after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.