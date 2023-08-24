A set of lane closures starting Thursday will impact drivers in the Quad-Cities, including those taking Interstates 80 and 74.
Beginning Thursday, 11th Street through its intersection with 25th Avenue in Rock Island will not have a left hand turn lanes while a new water main is installed.
Only right hand turns will be allowed on both 11th Street and 25th Avenue until work is completed. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 15th. A temporary patch will be placed across the intersection after the water main is installed.
The city urges people to not walk through the construction site and to drive carefully around the project.
Interstate 80 bridge
The I-80 bridge will have nightly lane closures beginning Sunday, Aug. 27th.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures will take place on I-80 Mississippi River bridge for bridge washing.
Bridge washing will begin Sunday, Aug. 27, and take about two weeks to complete. Lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Intermittent lane closures also will take place on Illinois 84 and US 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa.
Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time through the area. Alternate routes should be considered to avoid the area.
Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Interstate 74 Bridge
Suspension cables make a large splash as they hit the Mississippi River during a controlled-explosives demolition of the two eastbound towers of the old I-74 bridge on June 18.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Nightly lane closures will take place on the eastbound I-74 bridge beginning Friday, Aug. 25, to replace overhead signs.
Closures will begin at 8 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
The bridge also will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday for the demolition of the suspension cables and towers on the old I-74 bridge. It is expected to be closed for at least one hour.
Controlled explosives will be used during the removal of the cables and westbound towers.
A detour will be in place directing traffic to use the Centennial Bridge, I-80 or I-280.
The bike and pedestrian path at the new I-74 bridge also will be closed for about 24 hours.
Photos: Crews remove pieces of the old I-74 bridge eastbound after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the eastbound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the east bound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the eastbound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews load pieces of the old I-74 bridge onto barges from the east bound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the eastbound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Channel Cat Water Taxi travels downstream as demolition crews recover pieces of the eastbound span of the old I-74 bridge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the east bound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the east bound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the eastbound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews use a torch to cut through the long, thick suspension cables as they recover pieces of the eastbound span of the old I-74 bridge. The eastbound towers were brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews load pieces of the towers from the old I-74 bridge onto barges from the eastbound span of the old I-74, where were brought down with explosives on June 18.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews load pieces of the towers from the old I-74 bridge onto barges from the eastbound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the east bound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Demolition crews recover pieces under the water of the east bound span of the old I-74 after it was brought down with explosives on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
