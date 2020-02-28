Government Bridge to close Saturday
View Comments
topical alert top story

Government Bridge to close Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

 Quad-City Times

The Government Bridge between Arsenal Island and Davenport will be closed Saturday to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is so that repairs can be performed to one of the lift cylinders on the swing span.

Rail and pedestrian traffic will be able to use the bridge as normal.

Quad-City Times​

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News