DAVENPORT — Gordon Lightfoot's originally scheduled Sept. 23 show at the Adler Theatre has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.
The Sept. 23 performance was postponed, as the legendary artist – who turns 81 in November – had sustained a leg injury preventing him from travel, according to an Adler release.
All previously purchased tickets for the Sept. 23 show will be honored for the new date. Tickets ($30, $45, $60, $75) are available at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices increase by $5 day of show. For more information, call 563-326-8500.
Lightfoot's vast song catalog includes “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That's What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Canadian Railroad Trilogy," "Ribbon Of Darkness," "Beautiful," "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Rainy Day People."
For more information, visit www.lightfoot.ca.