EAST MOLINE — The construction currently taking place at 7th Street and 16th Avenue downtown is not work on the city's new library. Rather, it’s work on TBK Bank’s new $1.5 million branch that will replace the building just down the street that the bank has donated to the city to house a new library.
TBK Bank was happy to donate the 12,000-plus-square-foot building and the land it sits on because it no longer needs a facility that large, said John DeDoncker, president of TBK Bank’s Midwest Division. The new branch will be nearly 3,500 square feet.
DeDoncker added that it was still very important for the bank to keep a presence in downtown East Moline.
“For convenience for our customers, it’s an important office,” DeDoncker said. “Our presence there goes back through Metro Bank and State Bank of East Moline. We have a lot of deposits, a lot of customers and a lot of them in downtown East Moline all through the downtown section, all the way over to Hampton and the like.”
The new facility, though not even one-third the size of the nearby old facility, “will be more than ample to take care of the business we have,” DeDoncker said. It will have a full-service ATM and the same amount of drive-through lanes as its predecessor.
“For us, having the smaller facility will really be beneficial,” DeDoncker said.
Conversely, easily more than doubling the current 9,000-square-foot library also will be beneficial.
“This library was built in 1937,” said Laura Long, library director. “The last major update was in 1958, so it’s been 60 years since we have had any kind of major renovation or addition.”
The $7.1 million building will have two study rooms, a 125-seat meeting room, more technology, and Wi-Fi space. The number of books available for children, young adults and adults will be expanded.
Long said the new library, which will include a 4,000-square foot addition to the old TBK Bank facility, will have elevators and new restrooms. The parking lot, which will be adjacent to the facility or just to its west, will include 39 spaces.
Passers-by often wonder if that’s the new library going up about a block away from the old TBK Bank, but Long doesn’t mind the confusion.
“It is not us, but it is still incredibly exciting because it’s the first step in a multi-year process, and it’s a sign that everything is getting ready to go,” she said.
DeDoncker said the bank hopes to be done with its new facility by about April 1, 2020. Then the library can take over the old TBK Bank. Renovation and the addition are expected to take 12 months, Long said. Then it will take about another month to move from the old facility across the street.
The target date to open the new library is June 2021, Long said. In the meantime, the community can contribute or follow the progress of fundraising for the project at campaignforempl.com.
The community still has to raise $2.1million to reach its $5.6 million goal.
The new library and the new bank branch are just two of many recent developments in East Moline. Taking stock of The Bend hotel project, the Rust Belt music venue, the new library, the new bank branch and a community health building that is relatively new, East Moline native DeDoncker can’t help but feel some local pride.
“I am thrilled about it,” he said. “We have seen slow progress up until now. The community foundation built downtown on land we donated. Joe Moreno put together Runner’s Park, which is a nice amenity downtown, and we donated land for that.
“But to see the brand-new library, the learning campus atmosphere, our new branch … and what they have done out at The Bend is nothing short of remarkable. And you look at the Rust Belt and the restaurants and everything going up around there, it’s great to see East Moline get a shot in the arm.”