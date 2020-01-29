Gift from union workers warms East Moline District 37 students

You can bet that the gift of 123 new coats plus gloves and hats is feeling pretty good about now for the students of East Moline School District 37.
In a truly heartwarming — or hand-warming or body-warming — story, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 46 gave a gift to District 37 on Nov. 13 that is still reaping dividends.
All new coats, gloves and hats were given to students in need, courtesy of the union that serves the East Moline Correctional Center.
“It was wonderful,” said Kristin Humphries, District 37 superintendent. “We have kids that come to school every winter without coats. We aren't talking about light coats. Sometimes they come with no coats, no hats, no gloves. And this donation was just a blessing. We are very appreciative of what they have done for us.”
The idea came from the union’s executive board, said Cody Dornes, president of AFSCME Local 46.
“We have done some smaller things here and there, and we just kind of decided that we have so much, why not give to those that have so little? We went out and bought all brand-new stuff.”
That was done after getting in touch with the district to learn what sizes were needed.
The clothing was paid for with union funds.
Dornes said it was especially gratifying for union members who work in a tough environment.
“We work in a negative environment there at the prison,” he said. “It helps everybody to do something really positive.”
Mark Bramm, the union’s vice president, said it was the chance for the union to help a community that helps it.
“We know in our community that there’s a lot of people that support us and all we do, and this is a way of us supporting the community,” Bramm said. “We know the community has an interest in us, and we have an interest in our community.”
Dornes said tentative plans are already in the works for a school donation next year, but he’s not ruling out anything additional this year.
“I don’t know what else pops up this year,” he said. “We will see whatever happens.”