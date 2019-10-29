Sherrard High School student Emma Hofmann is breaking new ground.
Hofmann is the student ambassador for the district's inaugural participation in River Bend Foodbank's Student Hunder Drive.
The senior planned and organized a 'trick-or-treat hunger' drive event which kicked off Sunday evening in Matherville during trick-or-treat hours. It continues Thursday in Sherrard/Fyre Lake, Coyne Center, and New Windsor from 6-8 p.m. and Viola 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Students work in groups of four and trick-or-treat for food and/or monetary donations to River Bend Foodbank. River Bend provides food through the district’s Tiger Closet which benefits students and their families.
Planning isn't new to Hoffman. As the student liaison officer for the National Honor Society, Hofmann helps plan a number of community outreach initiatives with NHS members. High school math teacher Lucas Fritch and science teacher Tom Thompson are National Honor Society advisers.
"NHS (National Honor Society) is an organization focused on student leadership and service - being involved with the Student Hunger Drive has been an amazing opportunity to see both of these in action. The students have done a great job working with the community to make this event a success,” said Fritch, “We’ve been very hands-off on it, (Emma) has taken care of pretty much everything.”
“I get tons of support from everyone else too. It’s just nice knowing we can impact people in such a positive way,” said Hofmann.
The Lady Tigers volleyball team and the rival Orion Chargers worked together to bring in nearly 1,500 pounds of food during their Fill the Bus event on a game night in October as part of this year’s drive. Hofmann said it was a better turnout than they had anticipated, “It was really a pleasant surprise,” she said.
Another 150 pounds of food was brought in during the recent senior night football game. The community was asked to bring macaroni and cheese boxes to use as shakers and donate for the cause.
You have free articles remaining.
The district's final push for food donations will be in the form of a classroom competition, from Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, between first-hour classes at the high school and junior high and homerooms at Winola, Sherrard, and Matherville. The competition will be based on the number of can goods food per student and the winning class will receive a class prize decided on by the school principal.
Hofmann said she’s learned a lot about the problem of hunger while working with River Bend. “It opened my eyes to how much hunger can affect students my age. It’s good to know that I’m playing a role in trying to help put an end to that and help them through that situation.”
“So far we’ve been doing really well, considering it’s our first year,” she said. “Sherrard is really supportive here of different things, we’re lucky.”
She hopes to pass on the torch to a motivated leader for next year’s student hunger drive.
“Expanding it more next year would be great,” said Hofmann.
A final rally is scheduled for Nov. 14 when all participating schools come together to celebrate and the final totals are announced.
According to Riverbend’s website, riverbendfoodbank.org, the six week Student Hunger Drive is a “friendly competition between area high schools that meet a significant community need – hunger.” Students organize various ways to engage the community, package collected food and deliver to River Bend Foodbank’s warehouse.
The website says the drive also gives students the opportunity to develop organizational and life skills, “as they work together to accomplish a common goal. The Drive has instilled philanthropy and volunteerism in a generation of high school students for over thirty years.”