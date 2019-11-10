Winter is going to make another early appearance as a system dropping down from Canada is expected to dump up to five inches of snow on the Quad-City region Monday, and bring cold air that will keep high temperatures a good 30 degrees below normal.
Meteorologist Peter Speck said the snowfall was expected to begin about 9 p.m. Sunday and fall until about noon Monday.
“The high temperature for Monday will occur about midnight Sunday into Monday when the temperature is expected to be about 32 degrees,” Speck said. The mercury will fall from there throughout the day culminating in an overnight low of 5 degrees.
But the snow and cold will not stop the Veterans Day Parade that will begin at 10 a.m. at Western Avenue and 4th Streets in Davenport.
“We didn’t ask what the weather was when we were given a mission,” said Tom Simmons, co-chair of the parade. “We went out in all kinds of weather. Being veterans, this is part of what we signed up for.”
The bands won’t be there but as of Sunday night everyone else was on board, he said.
Simmons said the Parade Marshal is Jim Glaser, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The skies will begin to clear Monday afternoon and a blustery north wind will bring in much colder temperatures with the mercury falling to 11 degrees by 5 p.m. and falling to about 5 degrees overnight.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and cold with a high of only 21 and an overnight low of 11. The thermometer will creep back up into the lower 30s for a high by Wednesday.
The normal high for Nov. 11 is 52 degrees, with a normal low of 33.3 degrees, according to the statistics supplied by the National Weather Service, Davenport. The normal high for Nov. 12, Tuesday, is 51.4 degrees with a normal low of 32.8 degrees.
November already has been abnormally cold, with an average daily temperature of 36.3 degrees, which is 9.3 degrees below normal, through the first nine days of the month.
With upwards of five inches of snow coming, the normal snowfall for the entire month of November is 1.2 inches.
October seemed to set the stage as the average temperature for the month was 51.1 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees below normal. Add to that, the normal snowfall for October is zero.
Yet, 5.8 inches of snow fell at the end of October. The last three days of October were the coldest with high temperatures being 12 degrees below normal while on Halloween, the high temperature of 34 degrees was 20 degrees below normal.
Davenport has declared a snow emergency that runs from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. During this time, vehicles may not be parked along snow routes so plows can clear the roadways.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said that Bettendorf has not declared a snow emergency and likely will not unless there is more snowfall.
“We don’t have a whole lot of trouble until we get to 6-8 inches, so we probably won’t declare an emergency for this event,” Gallagher said.
It was not clear late Sunday if other area cities have declared a snow emergency.
Davenport schools do not have classes scheduled for Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
Bettendorf schools spokeswoman Celeste Miller said parents will be contacted via email, phone, and text messaging if there are any changes to class start times.
Most of the area’s school systems have a way of contacting most parents and media when there is a change in class times, said Mike Vondran, CEO of TAG Communications, Davenport.