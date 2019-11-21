Andy Shearouse, Genesius Guild board member and tech director talks about the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from its locked storage space behind the Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, in Rock Island. The theft included 12-foot and 10-foot ladders, a cabinet full of tools, a basket full of the theater company's wiring, lamps, a two-wheel hand truck, and probably 100 other tools and items, said executive director Doug Tschopp.
Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a locked storage space behind the Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, in Rock Island.
Thousands of dollars of theater equipment was stolen from Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island, last month.
The theft included 12-foot and 10-foot ladders, a cabinet full of tools, a basket full of the theater company's wiring, lamps, a two-wheel hand truck, and probably 100 other tools and items, said executive director Doug Tschopp.
Tschopp said the theft would have required several people and large trucks for transport. Some of it would only be of use to a theater, Tschopp said.
The theft likely happened in October, and was discovered early this month by Andy Shearouse, Genesius Guild board member and tech director who was working with the city electrician at the theater.
The organization has offered free open-air theater in Lincoln Park for 62 years, and has struggled financially.
“The amount of time this is going to add to the beginning of the (2020) season is unreal,” Tschopp said. “It was going to be a tough year anyway. The Illinois Arts Council changed its funding process and we're not getting anything...It adds insult to injury.”
Last year, Genesius received more than $8,000 from the state-funded arts council, he said.
They suspect the theft was perpetrated by people who know theater equipment; for example, spike tape (used to mark placement of set pieces and performers on stage) was stolen, but masking tape was not, Tschopp said. It didn't look like there was forced entry.
“Right now, we hope somebody knows something,” Tschopp said. “We've got absolutely no way to build a stage and set. We're a unique theater. I know people love it. The weeks of work it's going to take — that's the hard part to wrap your head around. It's hard to get volunteers out there. The lighting snakes alone, that's a lot of hours. They're custom-made drop cords, connectors to go into the dimming system.”
Since 2015, Genesius Guild has worked to raise $600,000 to create an endowment, to ensure its long-term survival. It's raised about two-thirds of that, Tschopp said, but the past year has been more challenging.
“I think that's pretty typical in the arts,” he said. “To have this added stress is not fun.”
Doug Adkins, playing the role of Antipholus of Syracuse, twists the ear of Tyler Henning, as Dromio of Ephesus, during a scene in "The Comedy of Errors," presented at 8 p.m. today and Sunday by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island.
Doug Adkin, playing the role of Antipholus of Syracuse, takes a breath backstage Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" as a part of its free classical theater series, which runs through Aug. 6.
Alyson and Doug Tschopp work the concessions stand together Sunday during an intermission at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. The Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" as a part of its free classical theater series, which runs though Aug. 6.
Case Baker, 10, of Greensburg, Kentucky, watches "The Comedy of Errors" on his first night visiting the Quad-Cities on Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. The Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors' as a part of its classical theater series, which runs through Aug. 6.
Technical director Andy Shearouse and photographer Brittney Cox watch the play from the audio and light control deck behind the audience at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. The Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors' as a part of their free classical theater series to run though Aug. 6.
Gary Adkins, playing Antipholus of Ephesus, left, Chris Lerc, as Dromio of Syracuse, Doug Adkins, as Antipholus of Syracuse, and Tyler Henning, as Dromio of Ephesus, perform a scene in "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Doug Adkins, playing the role of Antipholus of Syracuse, twists the ear of Tyler Henning, as Dromio of Ephesus, during a scene in "The Comedy of Errors," presented at 8 p.m. today and Sunday by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island.
Lori Scott of Moline, left, Angie Ghrist of Davenport and Ann Lawler of Davenport laugh at a scene of "The Comedy of Errors," presented Sunday by Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island.
Audience members watch a scene in "The Comedy of Errors" on Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Genesius Guild presents free classical theater on weekends through Aug. 6.
Doug Adkin, playing the role of Antipholus of Syracuse, takes a breath backstage Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" as a part of its free classical theater series, which runs through Aug. 6.
Alyson and Doug Tschopp work the concessions stand together Sunday during an intermission at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. The Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" as a part of its free classical theater series, which runs though Aug. 6.
Case Baker, 10, of Greensburg, Kentucky, watches "The Comedy of Errors" on his first night visiting the Quad-Cities on Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. The Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors' as a part of its classical theater series, which runs through Aug. 6.
Chris Lerch and Tyler Henning perform a scene at the end of "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island.
Technical director Andy Shearouse and photographer Brittney Cox watch the play from the audio and light control deck behind the audience at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. The Genesius Guild presented Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors' as a part of their free classical theater series to run though Aug. 6.
Control boards sit on the scaffolding behind the audience at Lincoln Park in Rock Island, where Genesius Guild presents its free classic theater series through Aug. 6.
A crescent moon is seen overhead during the performance of "The Comedy of Errors" at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Audience members watch a scene from "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild," as fireflies light the sky above at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday
Earl Strupp, playing the role of Aegeon, gives an opening monologue at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday during the Genesius Guild's presentation of "The Comedy of Errors."
Chris Lerch and Doug Adkins as Dromio and Antipholus of Syracuse, respectively, perform in "The Comedy of Errors" at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Earl Strupp, playing Aegeon, waits backstage during a production of "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island.
The Genesius Guild presents the final weekend of Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" on Saturday and Sunday as a part of the organization's free classical theater series, which runs though Aug. 6.
Executive Director Doug Tschopp introduces himself and the play at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Gary Adkins, playing Antipholus of Ephesus, left, Chris Lerc, as Dromio of Syracuse, Doug Adkins, as Antipholus of Syracuse, and Tyler Henning, as Dromio of Ephesus, perform a scene in "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Stage lights are seen illuminating the actors during the Genesius Guild's production of "The Comedy of Errors" at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Columns are seen around the stage's seating area at Lincoln Park in Rock Island, where the Genesius Guild presents its free classical theater series though Aug. 6.
James Alt, left, Earl Strupp, center and Misha Hooker perform in "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
The costume of Doug Adkins, playing the role of Antipholus of Syracuse, is seen at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Chris Lerch and Doug Adkins perform a scene during the Genesius Guild's performance of "The Comedy of Errors" at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Audience members watch the beginning of "The Comedy of Errors," presented by the Genesius Guild, at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on Sunday.