Genesius Guild gets $3,000 challenge grant to replace equipment

ROCK ISLAND -- The Genesius Guild has received a $3,000 challenge grant from the Moline Foundation to help with fundraising efforts to replace stolen tools and supplies.

The Moline Foundation will match up to $3,000 in gifts made to the Genesius Guild by March 31, 2020. Gifts can be made by sending a check to Genesius Guild, 1120 40th St., Rock Island, IL 61201, or by giving online at genesius.org/donate.

During the off-season this past fall, someone broke into the locked storage area in Lincoln Park and stole thousands of dollars of tools, ladders, and equipment, posing a significant challenge to staging the Genesius 64th season in 2020, according to a Thursday release.

“Genesius Guild has served the Quad-Cities community with classical theater, free of charge, since 1956. We are pleased to help them in their fundraising efforts,” said Paul Plagenz, Moline Foundation's new president and CEO.

‘We are truly grateful to The Moline Foundation for this assistance, and for all their support through the years,” said Doug Tschopp. Genesius Guild executive director.